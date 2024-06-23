Tom Cruise Ditches Daughter Suri’s High School Graduation -- And She Ditches His Last Name! Details!

It looks like there’s going to be one less celeb kid carrying on Tom Cruise’s last name! Because Suri reportedly just dropped it!

It’s no secret that the Top Gun: Maverick star and his daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes aren’t exactly on speaking terms… In fact, he’s supposedly “not allowed” to have contact with her at all because she’s not a Scientologist like him! But if you thought he might make an exception for a MAJOR milestone moment for his youngest, think again!

After turning 18 back in April, Suri officially graduated from LaGuardia High School in New York on Friday. Her supportive momma was in the crowd cheering her on, but according to Page Six, the Mission: Impossible star was nowhere to be seen… At least not in NY! Because he was across the pond watching Taylor Swift perform in London on her Eras Tour!

Yikes!

But it didn’t seem like he was missed because Suri apparently DROPPED her famous dad’s last name! In photos of a graduation pamphlet obtained by the outlet, instead of being listed as “Suri Cruise,” the teen was listed as “Suri Noelle.”

Damn! We guess those reports about Tom “not exist[ing] to her” are true! An insider told DailyMail.com in April:

“Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer. He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything.”

Not even for a round of applause at her graduation! Oof! We guess Tom can join Brad Pitt’s club now of having kids who ditch their last names…

Thoughts??

