Tom Cruise Skipped Daughter Suri’s Graduation For Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour In London -- Where He Buddied Up With Travis Kelce!

Tom Cruise has a new bestie.

Over the weekend, the Mission: Impossible star was noticeably absent from his and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri’s high school graduation. Not that he was really expected to be there since Scientology prevents him from having contact with her… And not that Suri probably even cares all that much, anyway! We mean, she doesn’t care to be addressed by his last name! But still, it was a major milestone he missed out on. And to add insult to injury, he made sure to be very, very visible for another big event: Taylor Swift’s huge Eras Tour show in London! Where he made a new BFF!

Related: Ben Affleck Goes OFF On Paparazzi After Leaving Jennifer Lopez’s House With Daughter!

In footage circulating around X (Twitter), the 61-year-old can be seen bonding with Tay Tay’s boyfriend Travis Kelce during her Saturday show at Wembley Stadium! While she performs Blank Space, Trav rests his huge hands on Tom’s shoulders as the two laugh and smile. See (below):

The bromance is real!

What are your thoughts on Tom leaving a Blank Space at Suri’s graduation to make pals with Travis?? Seems like everybody was all smiles based on those snaps… but is it all good behind the scenes?! Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Elle UK/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]