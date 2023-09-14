Worst Wedding Ever? Susan Sarandon Reveals Her Mother Wore BLACK & Her Brother 'Hooked Up With A Bridesmaid'!

Oof! Susan Sarandon‘s wedding sounds like an EVENT!

The actress sat down with her ex-husband Chris Sarandon on his podcast Cooking by Heart on Tuesday, and it was the perfect opportunity for them to reflect on their 1967 wedding — which sounds filled with drama!

Susan revealed her momma Lenora Criscione Tomalin was pregnant at the time, noting she “was just basically pregnant all the time,” and “had a number of miscarriages.” She mused:

“I think she was embarrassed. She was 44.”

That said, her mother never actually admitted to being embarrassed at the time. Instead, she told her then-20-year-old daughter she “can’t get married.” But Susan’s father disagreed and was set on attending the wedding. Lenora followed along — but made her disapproval known by wearing BLACK! Oh no!

The Rocky Horror Picture Show alum said the pregnant woman arrived in “a black raincoat” and sat “at the back of the church for, like, 10 minutes.” Oof. She didn’t even wear a dress but a raincoat? She was putting in the bare minimum! As for her other family? She detailed:

“And none of my siblings could come except my brother — that was right under me — who insisted upon coming.”

But the brother who did come got into some funny business, too! She said her bro Phillip Tomalin “luckily hooked up with one of the bridesmaids, so it was a very successful trip.” OMG!

Sounds like a truly wild wedding!! And even though Susan and Chris are no longer together (they divorced in 1979), they’ve remained friends and clearly have a super strong bond still since the Thelma and Louise star gushed:

“I credit you with my foundation and my survival. I just thank you. That’s very kind. One of the reasons I’m here is just to publicly say that.”

So sweet! Check out their full conversation (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sounds like their wedding was wild!! Share your takeaways in the comments!

