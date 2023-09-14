Whoopi Goldberg Abruptly Asks The View Co-Host If She’s Pregnant In SUPER AWKWARD Moment! WATCH!

Whoopi Goldberg just asked Alyssa Farah Griffin the question you should NEVER ask a woman — EVER! And she did it on live TV!

During Thursday’s all new episode of The View, the hosts chatted about Mitt Romney’s choice to not vie for another term as Senator, but the whole thing came to a record scratch ending when the Till actress abruptly changed course to ask Alyssa a question that shocked the whole table — AND the audience. She stopped almost mid-sentence to turn and ask:

“Are you pregnant?”

The political strategist quickly gasped with disbelief that she’d just been asked such a thing, putting her hand on her chest while denying the speculation:

“No! Oh my god!”

She then began to laugh it off, adding:

“You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here, who’s been dying for me to get pregnant!”

Fellow co-host Joy Behar then asked Whoopi, “Why would you say that?” before Alyssa chimed in again:

“Why, do I look pregnant? … I hope it’s not my tummy.”

Whoopi kept things honest, explaining:

“Yes. I just got a vibe. I’m so sorry.”

Oh, Whoopi! She must have forgotten she wasn’t playing her psychic character from Ghost at the moment. Or her all-knowing Star Trek character! LOLz! Funny enough, Alyssa dished she actually isn’t opposed to getting pregnant though:

“I’m very open to being pregnant soon. I am not blessed to be pregnant yet. My husband and I are thinking about it.”

Maybe Whoopi was picking up on that? In any case, she once again apologized, explaining, “forgive me, you have this — I see a glow.” Alyssa joked:

“I’ll take a test when I get home just to be sure.”

LOLz! SO Awkward! Ch-ch-check out the full moment (below):

