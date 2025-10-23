Alan Hamel is still grieving the loss of Suzanne Somers… But AI just changed the game for him.

It’s difficult to fathom that it’s already been two years since the Threes Company star passed away at 76 years of age. It hasn’t been an easy process for her widower, but he’s been open about still feeling connected to her through — what he believes to be — afterlife visits. But something in THIS world just reconnected the 89-year-old to his late wife: AI.

Sigh.

The AI Twin

On Tuesday, Alan spoke with People about creating an “AI twin” of the Step By Step actress:

“Obviously, Suzanne was greatly loved, not only by her family, but by millions of people. One of the projects that we have coming up is a really interesting project, the Suzanne AI Twin.”

Alan revealed he debuted a demo the digital model of Suzanne at a conference earlier this year, and that the program was “perfect.”

“It was Suzanne. And I asked her a few questions and she answered them, and it blew me and everybody else away.”

You can see footage obtained by The US Sun (below):

???? SUZANNE SOMERS’ HUSBAND JUST BROUGHT HER BACK FROM THE DEAD Two years after she passed, Alan Hamel revealed he built an AI robot “digital twin” version of Suzanne trained on her voice, interviews, and memories. He says, “You can’t tell the difference.”

And “I’ve been with… pic.twitter.com/HOFbVSi9DO — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) October 22, 2025

Boy, AI can really do some crazy things… Clearly the technology still isn’t available to realistically recreate a physical version of Suzanne, but the voice alone is eerie.

Some call it sacrilegious to create an artificial model of a late loved one to prolong their earthly presence — just ask Robin Williams and Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughters! But Alan clearly isn’t in that camp… In fact, he’s so proud of the thing he claims you can’t even distinguish it from the real Suzanne:

“When you look at the finished one next to the real Suzanne, you can’t tell the difference. It’s amazing. And I mean, I’ve been with Suzanne for 55 years, so I know what her face looks like, and when I just look at the two of them side by side, I really can’t tell which one is the real and which one is the AI.”

But this goes beyond looks… Alan revealed that in order to achieve the right speech pattern of the Say It Isn’t So actress, they’ve used “all of Suzanne’s 27 books and a lot of interviews that she has done, hundreds of interviews, so that she’s really ready to be able to be asked any question at all and be able to answer it, because the answer will be within her.”

Wow, this is actually really disturbing! He’s just going to replace the woman he loved with AI? And say he can’t tell the difference?! This sorta sounds like the beginning of a horror movie! Or some dystopian sci fi novel!

It’s What Suzanne Wanted?!

But believe it or not… AI is apparently something Suzanne and Alan talked about since the ’80s! He says she wanted him to do this! Alan told the outlet about the couple’s long friendship with Ray Kurzweil, who imagined in his book The Singularity Is Near, back in 2005, that humans would be able to merge their personalities with technology, making us essentially immortal:

“Bill Gates described Ray Kurzweil as the smartest man on the planet, which he is. And he became our friend 30-some years ago and we talked about this. We knew it was coming. It took decades to happen, but he knew it was going to happen, and he shared that information with us. So it was Suzanne’s idea. And she said, ‘I think we should do that.’ She said, ‘I think it’ll be very interesting and we’ll provide a service to my fans and to people who have been reading my books who really want and need information about their health.’ She said, ‘Let’s do it.’ So that’s the reason we did it. And so I love being able to fulfill her wish.”

Wow! So this was something Suzanne had already been brewing up for years before her death? Interesting.

But is this the singularity? Does he think that’s actually Suzanne? Reflecting on his first encounter with the AI twin, Alan told the outlet:

“The first time I spoke to Suzanne AI, for the first two or three minutes, it was a little strange. But after that, I forgot about the fact that I was talking to a robot and asking her questions and getting answers, and it happens that fast for me, getting used to the whole idea.”

On that note of getting used to the idea, he acknowledged that Suzanne’s family might have had issues with the AI twin despite it being her personal wish:

“I feel really good about being able to deliver what Suzanne wanted and doing so that it’ll be something that basically will, should, go on for generations. I think our family loves the idea, really loves the idea. We’ve talked about it a lot. And they said, ‘We’re going to get to the point where it’s not going to seem weird, and it’ll just be another way to communicate with people we cared about.’ I’m glad to hear that from my family because I wasn’t sure how they would take it, but they’re all young and very successful, and they thought this would be a great tribute to Suzanne herself.”

Isn’t that something.

Debuting The Twin

Alan noted he’s still trying to get others on board — and even failed at trying to convince the Kennedy Center to recognize the AI twin as an honoree this year — but thinks fans will love interacting with it once the program debuts to the public:

“Once I’m satisfied that we have everything, then we’ll put her on SuzanneSomers.com and we’ll invite all her fans and all our customers to come and talk to her. They can come and just hang out with her. They can ask her any questions they want. She’ll be available 24/7, and I think it’ll be really wonderful.”

He also revealed questions about her health will be answered through input fed from doctors into the AI program.

Fan Reactions

This is really wild stuff! And on social media, fans have some serious thoughts — with some comparing the situation to an episode of Black Mirror:

“That is some serious ‘freak’ on……….. Makes Black Mirror look like Sesame Street.” “Technology can imitate love, but it can never replace the soul. “Hamel trying to keep her working even after death” “Some things were meant to stay human — that’s what makes them eternal.” “This is bad dystopian sci-fi cyborg stuff” “That’s terrifying.” “This is techno-necromancy.” “No! There are huge lessons in the death of a loved one. Your souls plans things. I don’t want a robot.” “This needs to stop! Sane people don’t need this technology!” “This is sick and evil. Let her rest in peace! What a sick f**k.”

That’s some range, huh? What are YOUR thoughts here, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

