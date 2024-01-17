Her Ghost?? Suzanne Somers' Widower Says 'Very Strange' Things Have Been Happening Since Her Death

Is Suzanne Somers visiting from beyond the grave??

It’s hard to believe it’s already been three months since the iconic Three’s Company star passed away at 76 years old. She left behind son Bruce Somers Jr. and husband Alan Hamel, to whom she was married for nearly 50 years! So impressive. But surprisingly Alan now says he hasn’t been completely lonely since she left him…

On Tuesday, the widower told Page Six he feels Suzanne has come back to visit him in their Palm Springs, California home since she passed — and he has some pretty striking paranormal stories to back it up. He shared with the outlet:

“Three things happened. The same day, that were very strange. A hummingbird flew into our house and made the rounds in the kitchen, and the living room and the dining room.”

He said the tiny bird “hovered” over a framed pic of he and his late wife, and even “landed on top and stayed there.” Kind of eerie… But, like, in a positive and warm way. He said he was even able to capture a pic of the little creature!

Further, he added “the fireplace started all by itself,” and that unprompted, “some music came on by Suzanne’s favorite composer.” Weird!! He didn’t name who, but noted, “No one’s ever heard of this guy.”

Now that’s definitely getting more unexplainable… Especially on the SAME day as the hummingbird and the fireplace phenomena! Because of all three occurrences back to back to back, Alan now says he’s a firm believer in the afterlife. He told the outlet:

“I’m a believer now that there is an afterlife. I’m convinced of it… I think there’s something we don’t understand. I think there’s a plane somewhere… after we discard our bodies. We still have our soul. I think our soul is energy. The soul must go somewhere and do something.”

SO sweet. And he’s not the only one who believes! He added:

“The time when I’m with my family … and I have one of my moments when I have to leave, I go into the bedroom … I’m alone there. And I feel her presence. Once I interact with her presence, I go back and interact with the family. Her grandkids, one by one, have told me the same thing.”

OMG!

He added that he can also “feel her laying beside” him when he gets in bed… Which he says helps:

“I hope it’s all true. It certainly makes the grieving process a lot easier. If it is, we’ll be reunited.”

What a clear example of true love. We all know how much he loved her!

He added that prior to her death, the pair “joked” about their fates:

“We joked about it. Before she was sick. Before the last chapter. We joked about when one of us passed, it would likely be me because I’m 10 years older.”

He recalled Suzanne telling him:

“Knowing you, you’ll be on your way back before you’ve left.”

We hope Alan gets many more messages from Suzanne!

