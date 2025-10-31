Sydney Sweeney Dragged As 'Hypocrite' For Blasting Objectification While Baring Boobs In See-Through Gown!

Sydney Sweeney‘s fashion is once again riling up fans!

On Wednesday night, the 28-year-old stunned at Variety‘s Power of Women event, where she was honored and gave a speech all about understanding what it’s like to be “underestimated,” “to have people define you before you’ve had a chance to define yourself,” and “what it feels like to have to prove that you deserve to be here, to be seen, to be taken seriously.”

She related her hardships to those of gay boxer Christy Martin, whom she plays in the upcoming biopic Christy, acknowledging everyone has their “own fight.” The speech earned her a big round of applause — check it out:

But folks online couldn’t get over the fact she delivered her speech condemning objectification… in a sheer dress! The Euphoria star rocked a see-through silver gown by Christian Cowan and Elias Matso. Cinched at the waist, it left NOTHING to the imagination as her chest was totally exposed! See:

Stunning!

But now the Anyone But You lead is taking heat for strutting her stuff in that dress during the empowering event! Critics argued she missed the mark, blasting her on social media:

“After she said she didn’t like when people defined her, she appeared at an event wearing a see-through gown exposing her boobs proving people were right when they defined her.” “You’re right. No one knows hardship like a thin, blonde, straight, white woman lol” “She’s literally at the Power of Women podium talking about being underestimated while wearing a dress that puts her body on display more than her message. How are we supposed to focus on her words when the first thing being presented is her chest?” “I’m not shaming her, but this is the wrong setting. This event is supposed to honor strength, substance, and leadership not play into the same visual objectification women have fought against for decades. We deserve better representation of empowerment. She is not it.” “Underestimated, defined by others, having to prove your existence… Girl, you are not a marginalized person. You’re a celebrity actress with Aryan features who has never experienced discrimination” “When words and actions don’t align” “Beautiful dress, wrong occasion for it though” “That dress doesn’t empower but overpower” “Nothing empowering about her showing her body to be objectified which she has complained about” “‘People don’t take my acting seriously’ waaaa.”

Yeesh!!!

There were others who came to the actress’ defense, arguing she had every right to wear what she wanted. Under Variety‘s Instagram upload of the speech, fans wrote:

“I think it’s hilarious this event is empowerment of women yet 90% of the comments are jealous women hating on her” “Wow the hate comments here are insane. Spread good vibes people. The world has enough hate.” “I really don’t understand why people hate on her so much” “This is the dress everyone’s making a fuss about?? I think she looks stunning and people have shown off way more on the red carpet. It’s a gorgeous dress and she’s got a gorgeous figure.”

We get not everyone’s as open with their body as Syd, and they don’t have to be! Isn’t the whole point of feminism allowing every woman the choice to do with her body what she wants? Seems like Sydney’s doing just that! Just saying!

Sharon Stone agreed with this take! She actually defended Sydney during a red carpet interview that evening, saying per Page Six:

“It’s OK to use what mama gave ya. It’s really fine. You know, it’s hard to be hot, and I think we all know that. And it’s really OK to use every bit of hotness you have right here, right now, and go for whatever that is. Because everybody has their own certain kind of hotness, their own certain thing, and you’re supposed to go for that because who are you not to be beautiful, you know? Who you are isn’t an accident.”

The Basic Instinct star said it seems like The Housemaid lead “understands herself” and is “comfortable,” “centered and safe within herself.”

What do YOU think about this controversy?? Let us know (below)!

