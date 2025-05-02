Inside Sydney Sweeney & Brandon Sklenar's Undeniable Flirtation At Stagecoach!

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar were totally testing the waters during that Stagecoach outing!

The actors have been sparking lots of romance rumors lately, which kicked into high gear again when they were spotted rocking out to music at the festival last weekend. Nobody knew what to think at first given Syd’s love of marketing. She faked a romance for Anyone But You… Was this happening again for the pair’s film The Housemaid? Evidently, it doesn’t seem like it. Not only did she neglect to include any photos of Brandon in her Instagram dump after the trip — a big no-no if you’re trying to create buzz, but sources say their “chemistry” was on full display!

As far as we know, the It Ends With Us lead has been dating Courtney Salviolo since 2020, and he gushed about her most recently in March. But perhaps he’s had a change of heart? You see, one eyewitness told Us Weekly on Thursday that he seemed totally single and ready to mingle!

“Brandon was acting single. He was very attentive toward Sydney. It seemed like he was just there to have fun with her. There is flirtatious chemistry with her and Brandon. People around them noticed.”

The potential couple were together the entire night both Saturday and Sunday, and the eyewitness was totally picking up loved-up vibes from them:

“It seemed like they were on a date together the whole night on Saturday.”

You can catch a glimpse of their interaction at the festival (below):

Acknowledging the clear connection they made on the set of their film, the eyewitness went on:

“They obviously had become friends from working together. Sydney is having a lot of fun in her single era right now.”

Syd split from her husband-to-be Jonathan Davino earlier this year. They’re having some challenges officially cutting ties, but any plans for a wedding have been totally quashed. So nothing was holding her back from getting cozy with Brandon! A second witness picked up on the vibes too, sharing:

“They were in the artists’ compound looking lovey-dovey. They did not look like just friends. They were not all over each other, but they were definitely holding hands. When they would go out in the public area, they walked separately away from each other.”

Holding hands? That seems promising! They were also in the VIP section with the 27-year-old’s hairstylist, Glen “Coco” Oropeza, and his boyfriend, per the source, who noted that the 1923 lead was trying to keep a low profile at the event by wearing a hoodie, and “they were trying not to be seen together.”

But all that said, another insider claimed the duo are NOT dating — and chalked this up to the Euphoria star’s “flirtatious personality.” Hmm. They dished:

“They are just really good friends, and Sydney is living her best life right now.”

Well, hey. Don’t count it out just yet. Friends to lovers is a popular trope for a reason. Seems like it could still happen…

Heck, a DeuxMoi insider already shared that Brandon “was fully prepared to leave his girlfriend Courtney for Sydney during filming of The Housemaid” but Sydney wasn’t ready to jump into a relationship at the time. It’s unclear if anything ever happened between them or if her flirting just led him on… but given everything we’ve heard, we wouldn’t be surprised if these two are considering giving love a shot now!

