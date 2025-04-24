Sydney Sweeney & Ex Jonathan Davino Struggling To ‘Pull the Plug’ After Ending Engagement

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino are having a hard time letting each other go.

In the wake of calling off their engagement, the exes have been forced to separate the lives they’ve been building together for over six years. But it’s not just something that can be done with the snap of their fingers. As we know, the pair purchased a home in LA together which is currently still in the renovation stage. So for that reason alone, they have a glaring tether that won’t go away anytime soon.

But beyond that, they’ve been spotted together on multiple occasions. First, out in LA with their dog Tank getting lunch together… Which isn’t much to bat an eye over considering all the years they spent as an item and all the loose ends they’ll surely need to tie up. But they were spotted together AGAIN — multiple times — this past weekend in Florida where Sydney owns an oceanfront property. So what’s the deal?? It’s one thing to link up in their home state of Cali, but in Florida too?? Well, they’re reportedly just struggling to fully “pull the plug.”

On Wednesday, an insider told Us Weekly:

“They had been together for so many years and their lives are very intertwined. It’s hard for them to just pull the plug and stop all communication.”

That’s definitely valid! Beyond the material objects they share, they share a dog and SO many mutual friends… Which is actually what brought them together in Florida as Syd was reportedly hosting a gender reveal party for a pal.

The insider made it clear “the wedding is still off” despite speculation after their Florida reunion — things are purely platonic:

“Sydney and Jonathan have maintained a good relationship during this time and aren’t back together.”

For now, the exes are just “figuring things out” as they go — but one thing that’s for certain is the Euphoria star “is still maintaining that she is single and very focused on work,” according to the insider.

These are the times you gotta bury yourself in work, right? To keep your mind off things!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Images via MEGA/WENN]