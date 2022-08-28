Sydney Sweeney Under Fire For Mom’s 60th Birthday Party Featuring MAGA-Inspired Hats & Blue Lives Matter Shirt

Sydney Sweeney is facing heat for her mom’s 60th birthday party!

The 24-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share pictures of her family celebrating her mom Lisa’s big day at a country western-themed bash. Guests could be seen decked out in cowboy and cowgirl attire while enjoying different activities such as mechanical bull riding, jean jacket embroidery, hatchet throwing, and line dancing. You can ch-ch-check out the images from the party (below):

But while Sydney and her family marked the milestone, many social media users were raising their eyebrows after noticing some major red flags from the snapshots. Why is that? One of the photos from the Euphoria star shows her mom, grandma, and an older man wearing a T-shirt with a Blue Lives Matter flag on the front. Yikes. Other pics featured several partygoers wearing red MAGA-inspired hats in the background. While many believed they read Donald Trump‘s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” on it, her brother Trent Sweeney clarified on his account that it said, “Make Sixty Great Again.”

The snaps quickly went viral, with many taking to Twitter to react. See what people had to say (below):

“Kinda funny how Sydney Sweeney carefully curated her IG post so that none of the MAGA-inspired hats were seen and then her dimwitted brother’s post blew it all up” “WHERE WAS SYDNEY SWEENEY’S FAMILY MEMBERS ON THE NIGHT OF JANUARY 6TH 2021.” “We’re really gonna witness the downfall of sydney sweeney i know her team’s going crazy rn.” “Has the thought crossed anyone’s mind that it’s possible Sydney Sweeney strongly disagrees with the politics of her parents, just like an enormous proportion of Millennials/Gen Z? She isn’t responsible for her family’s ideas anymore than you are. Leave her alone.”

But it looks like the White Lotus star wasn’t having it! Following the backlash, Sydney took to social media to respond to everyone calling her out for the attire at the birthday party. She wrote:

“You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!”

“Assumptions,” really? Some people were still not here for her response to the controversy, saying in the comments:

“You’re not responsible for your family’s bigoted beliefs but it’s ridiculous for you to claim people are ‘making assumptions’ when the shirt literally is a political statement.” “Then you should’ve selected other pictures to post that wouldn’t be left up to interpretation in this manner. Lesson learned for you, I ‘assume.’” “Sydney Sweeney family has on MAGA inspired merch and she’s saying she doesn’t know why everything has to be political girl be fr.” “Wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt is a political statement all on its own. No one has to do any reaching. It’s all right there in the photo.”

What are your thoughts on this matter, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Trent Sweeney/Instagram]