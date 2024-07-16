Rapper Killed At Meet & Greet With Fans!

An Oakland-based rapper was shot and killed while hosting a meet-and-greet for her fans this past weekend. Just unbelievable…

Tan DaGod was a local rapper who was well-known in the Bay Area and making a name for herself in the larger music world. On Saturday afternoon, she hosted a meet-and-greet for fans at Glamor Beauty Supply in the city. But during the event, which was also part of a grand opening party for the business, she was shot by an unknown gunman. And sadly, she perished in the tragedy.

Days before Saturday’s tragedy, she had posted a carousel of photos to Instagram for her 20,000+ followers that promoted the event (posing in the promo above, inset) and asked fans to come out:

“4013 TELEGRAPH OAKLAND CA !’ JULY 13th ! The Cott & I Will be there from 12-1 please be on time if you wanna meet & Greet & see the Cott live.”

And turn out they did. Per the US Sun, dozens of fans showed up and lined up to see Tan DaGod during the event. You can see that promo post HERE.

Not long before she was shot and killed, the rapper even uploaded an Instagram Stories video of herself in the shop. She used the video clip to promote the shop’s products, and even gave a shout-out to her grandmother, who could be seen standing behind her (below):

“We here. I got granny in the cut. Don’t play with it. Come f**king shop. They got everything you need.”

Then, per KRON-TV News, at some point in the hour or two after the event ended, gunfire erupted at the strip mall. Per the Bay Area News Group, cops said the rapper was in the middle of some kind of dispute with another person when the shooting occurred. Two people were shot, with Tan DaGod’s family members later confirming that she was killed in the attack. The second person was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.

KRON-TV also spoke to several eyewitnesses who were in various places around the strip mall at the time of the shooting. One employee of a neighboring donut shop told reporters the rapper’s fans rushed in as soon as the shooting started:

“I heard some shooting, I thought it was part of their music. I just saw like two or three people running into my store, and they were like, ‘They’re shooting, they’re shooting.'”

And a second employee from a neighboring Korean restaurant said they witnessed the shooter — who they identified as a man in a hoodie — walk up and open fire before fleeing:

“This guy with a hoodie came by and started shooting, and that was it, and he just ran away.”

Per multiple outlets, the Oakland Police Department has not yet been able to identify the shooter, let alone motive or even intended target. Such a terrible and senseless tragedy. Sending all our love and condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and loved ones.

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence.

