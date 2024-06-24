Man Allegedly Posed As Female Dance Teacher To Get Explicit Videos From Little Girls

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A New York man has been arrested after one of the oddest and most disgusting crimes we’ve heard of in a long time — posing as a woman to solicit inappropriate videos from children.

Taner Ocal is in police custody after detectives in Long Island managed to put a case against him with the help of cops from Texas… You see, the 22-year-old apparently posed as a female dance teacher on Instagram and offered tips and lessons to young girls in exchange for videos… Pornographic videos.

According to the Suffolk County Police Digital Forensics Unit, Taner unfortunately followed through with his disturbing plan between May and June with at least two young girls in Texas… Who are shockingly just 10 years old.

So horrific… Those poor children.

The two girls both reported their conversations with Taner to Fort Worth Police, which resulted in a search in Lindenhurst, where Taner resides, by Suffolk County Police. According to NewsDay, investigators discovered “sexually explicit conversations” with “several” underage girls as well as full-blown child pornography on Taner’s phone.

WTF.

He was subsequently charged with possessing a sexual performance of a child, a Class E Felony, and promoting a sexual performance of a child, a Class D Felony. He was arraigned last week and pleaded not guilty. A judge set his bail at $25,000, but added options for a $50,000 insured bond or $100,000 partially secured surety bond.

Detectives are still actively investigating the case and urge anyone who may be involved or victimized to contact the Digital Forensics Unit at 631-852-6279.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org

