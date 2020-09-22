Rubbing It In Her Face!? Tarek El Moussa Posts About Living The ‘Dream’ Amid Ex Christina Anstead’s Divorce

It’s only been a few days since Christina Anstead announced her divorce from Ant Anstead, but her ex Tarek El Moussa doesn’t seem to be paying it much attention.

As we previously reported, the Flip or Flop host shared to her Instagram on Friday:

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Meanwhile, her co-star is doing anything but asking for privacy while showing off his dream life with fiancée Heather Rae Young. Just two days later, the 39-year-old shared on his own IG profile about his many blessings, along with a photo of himself and the Selling Sunset star in what appears to be a furniture store:

“I don’t know…I’m just so excited about life!! I’m in love, I’m engaged, flipping 101 is on the air and Flip or Flop is on the way. I’m telling you…it’s possible to accomplish those things you have been dreaming of! I dreamed of this life and I got it by believing I could do it and working my tail off!! If there is something you want just go for it! I’m yelling at you to chase your dreams!”

He’s definitely still floating on an engagement high after popping the question to Miz Young less than two months ago, and buying a first home together is just as thrilling! However, is Tarek feeling a little sorry for his ex-wife? According to an Us Weekly insider:

“Tarek is sad that Christina is going through a hard time. But [he] did not think that Christina and Ant would last.”

They do still work together, as well as share 5-year-old son Brayden James and 9-year-old daughter Taylor Reese, so we can imagine that there are at least some sympathetic feels going Christina’s way from her ex? Maybe?! But we can’t be sure…

Regardless of what their professional/co-parenting relationship is like today, Heather doesn’t seem to mind either way! Just last year, the 33-year-old confirmed she didn’t feel threatened at all by Christina’s presence in their life:

“Not at all. I’m a really confident person, and I’m confident in our relationship, and I think what he does and everything he has going is so amazing, and I’m fully supportive of everything.”

