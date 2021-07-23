Making Amends? Tarek El Moussa Is 'Super Remorseful' After He 'Lashed Out' At Ex Christina Haack During On-Set Spat!

Offering an olive branch? Well… not exactly.

According to sources, Tarek El Moussa is not feeling great after he flipped out at ex-wife Christina Haack on the set of their HGTV series Flip or Flop last Wednesday. But while he may be “remorseful,” don’t ever expect these two to be on the same page again! A source straight-up confirmed the co-parents and co-workers are never going to be “friends.” Wow!

Days after their on-set confrontation went public, the dad of two, whom he shares with the Christina on the Coast lead, is fully regretting his verbal fight with the Cali native. A source told People on Thursday:

“They did get into a disagreement. Tarek lashed out and he’s super remorseful.”

No amount of guilt is going to change the tense relationship between the exes either. The insider made it VERY clear they will never be pals again, adding:

“They’re exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of coparenting, they’re not friends.”

Yikes… Not a surprise there (especially knowing Wednesday’s outburst wasn’t the first argument the co-stars have had since their split), but it is disappointing to hear that on behalf of their 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden. Also makes you wonder why they continue to work so closely together if things are never going to improve — and if fans think the show is awkward AF now?? Are they really only successful as a pair?

If so, that would totally contradict El Moussa’s entire argument against Haack. According to TMZ, the real estate investor went OFF on Ant Anstead’s ex-wife after the 38-year-old told him that she and the crew were ready to begin filming. Bragging about how he was “winning” in life, the 39-year-old reportedly told his baby momma that she was a “washed-up loser” who wasn’t as hot as his current fiancée, Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young. Yeesh. Not the most mature argument we’ve ever heard!

You’d think five years after their split they’d finally be on better terms with each other! The duo, who married in 2009, officially broke up in 2016 before finalizing their divorce in 2018. That same year, the reality star went on to marry Renée Zellweger‘s latest BF, but they broke things off in 2020. She’s now happily coupled up with Joshua Hall, a relationship the Flipping 101 star reportedly has some problems with — because he fears for his kids’ safety after Christina admitted to smoking toad venom.

Following the dispute, the momma of three took to Instagram to reflect on her love life, calling her new beau her “Ride or Die.” A much classier way to react to the beef than just clapping back at Tarek. But will being the bigger person help settle these ongoing arguments for good? Seems unlikely, TBH…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Will these exes ever get along? Is it worth working together if it means constant confrontation? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Brian To/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]