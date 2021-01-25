Tarek El Moussa Shares Sweet Message For His 18-Month Anniversary With Finacée Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa is in love… well, obviously LOLZ!

On Saturday, the Flip or Flop star took the time to reflect on his whirlwind romance with Heather Rae Young and how quickly their relationship progressed in a touching tribute on Instagram. In the heartfelt post, the 39-year-old began his caption, writing:

“It’s incredible to think how much life can change in a short period of time. Yesterday was our 18 month anniversary and I love this girl more and more by the day!”

He continued the romantic note, expressing:

“I came home with @heatherraeyoung after 4 days of dating, she moved in, and we never looked back. She has exponentially improved the lives of everyone in my family. Everyone said I was crazy but here we are engaged almost two years later. She’s our rock, our best friend, and my hunny bunny. We love you to the moon and back.”

The HGTV personality then closed on beautiful note, confessing:

“Can’t wait to take more photos like this in fun places like New York City! I can’t wait to continue to build this life with you. You make me a better man.”

AWWWW!

The happy couple got together in August of 2019 and later announced their engagement in July of 2020.

At that time, the 33-year-old Selling Sunset star posted, “The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!”

Love it!

Tarek also jokingly posted, “She said yes! #FlippingHerLastName”

Awww!

As some fans of the TV realtor may know, he was previously married to Christina Anstead before they officially divorced in 2018. They shared two kids: Taylor El Moussa and Brayden El Moussa.

In July, the Netflix star shared to E! News what it meant to be part of her future hubby’s family, saying:

“I’m grateful for so many things right now. I’m grateful for Tarek for bringing me into his life and trusting me with his kids and giving me a family. I’m so happy. I’m so fulfilled.”

At the time, the father-of-two added to her sentiment, explaining:

“I went through some hell the last six, seven years of my life and today I’m a new man. I hit rock bottom. I found myself in some lonely, dark places and today I’m in love. We’re just going to do everything we can to build the best life possible.”

Anyways, how sweet was Tarek’s note to Heather, y’all?!

Did U love it or did U just think it was cheesy AF? Let us know in the comments (below)!

