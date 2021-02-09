Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young Teases Flirty New Butt Tattoo Of Fiancé Tarek El Moussa’s Name -- LOOK!

This girl went above and beyond for Valentine’s Day!!

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young revealed her brand new tattoo in honor of fiancé Tarek El Moussa on Instagram Tuesday, and OMG! The new body art, cheekily placed just above her butt, reads:

“Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa”

(Anyone else getting BDSM vibes? Or have we just been reading too many Armie Hammer stories?)

The TV personality captioned the now deleted post:

“Happy Valentine’s Day Mr. El Moussa @therealtarekelmoussa I love you handsome! Best Friends Forever.”

Related: Tarek Shares Sweet Message For His 18-Month Anniversary With Finacée Heather

The HGTV Flip or Flop star responded to his future wife, gushing:

“Forever and ever and ever ”

The scandalous pic also showed off her upgraded 8-carat engagement ring. Wowza! Take a look for yourself (below)!

Didn’t anyone tell her not to get your lover’s name tattooed on your body? Because as we all know, sometimes forever isn’t truly forever… but the ink is!

Reactions, readers?? Too much or are you into it? Sound OFF in the comments…

[Image via Heather Rae Young/Instagram]