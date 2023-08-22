Taylor Swift Totally ROASTED Jack Antonoff During Wedding Toast!

Taylor Swift: singer, songwriter… comedian?!

Over the weekend, Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley officially tied the knot in a glamorous, star-studded Long Island, New Jersey wedding — and T-Swizzle brought the jokes! Sources told Page Six on Monday that the Anti-Hero singer “roasted” the newlyweds during her reportedly 15-minute-long toast!

She must have had a lot to say! Lolz!

The outlet specifically made mention of a joke Taylor cracked about how she always thanks Antonoff in her awards acceptance speeches, but that he never returns the favor… You know what they say: there’s a little truth behind every joke!

The two have been collaborating on music projects for over 10 years now, including her latest album, Midnights. Taylor has racked up 12 Grammys, while Antonoff, lead singer of the Bleachers, has accepted eight — including back-to-back Producer of the Year wins in 2022 and 2023!

Ultimately, though, we’re sure it was all in good fun as Taylor must be over the moon for her longtime friend. Who wouldn’t be, right?? But her jokes weren’t the only jaw-dropping thing she brought to the evening… The 33-year-old stunned in a GORGEOUS light blue lace dress, which included a corset bodice, ruffled lower hem, and matching heels. And get this… The look apparently ran the Blank Space singer nearly $4,200! But when you’re one of the world’s top performers, that’s only a drop in the bucket.

Some eagle-eyed fans have even been speculating that the dress’s color is a subtle reference to the singer’s 2014 album, 1989, which is associated with light blue, and is set to be her next re-recording. Ch-ch-check out the look (below):

Taylor Swift opts for ‘something blue’ in lace corset dress at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding https://t.co/hxVmJrchDH pic.twitter.com/e5ExmwtVIA — Page Six (@PageSix) August 21, 2023

Stunning!

Another show-stopping moment of the evening came when fellow guest and frequent collaborator Lana Del Rey performed Margaret off this year’s album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd? The nearly six-minute tune, which features the Bleachers, was specifically written for Antonoff’s bride, Qualley, and Lana reportedly performed it live for the nuptials first dance.

So sweet! What a mesmerizing moment that must have been. The Summertime Sadness songstress had previously told Rolling Stone the song “could hypothetically be played at their wedding.” So she’s definitely a woman of her word!

The wedding was coordinated by Mark Seed, and the guest list included the likes of Cara Delevingne, The 1975 drummer George Daniel, lovers Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, as well as the newlyweds parents and siblings, who reportedly all made toasts for the special occasion.

