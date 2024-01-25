NSFW Taylor Swift AI Pics Are Going Viral -- And Fans Are Rightfully PISSED!!

Taylor Swift is the latest victim of nonconsensual AI porn!

Swifties are up in arms after discovering several NSFW deepfake photos of the pop star going viral online — all depicting her in very compromising positions!

We’re obviously not going to share the pics. Who cares if they’re made by artificial intelligence, they’re a complete violation of the 34-year-old’s privacy and should never have been made in the first place. The renderings (some of which look pretty realistic) show the All Too Well artist in a variety of sexual situations.

In several, the AI rendering is being groped and fondled by Kansas City Chiefs fans and players (an obvious nod to her Travis Kelce romance) while covered in red paint or fully naked. Others show the deepfake having sex with children’s characters like Oscar the Grouch and Kermit the Frog. And that’s just to name a few of the pics spreading online, which started appearing on different AI sites earlier this month but have gained trending traction this week, especially on X (Twitter). It’s unclear who is behind all the images, but per Newsweek, X user @Zvbear gloated about creating some of them — though they have since made their account private.

These NSFW images are also why the musician’s fans mobilized on Wednesday night. They flooded the “Taylor Swift AI” search with wholesome, real images of the pop idol. They also got “PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT” trending on X on Thursday morning. Hitting back at the inappropriate pics, they argued:

“‘taylor swift is a billionaire she’ll be fine’ THAT DOESN’T MEAN U CAN GO AROUND POSTING SEXUAL AI PICS OF HER LIKE A FREAK SHE’S STILL HUMAN BEING WITH FEELINGS” “people sharing the ai pics are sick and disgusting. protect taylor swift at all costs” “using ai generated pornography of someone is awful and inexcusable. you guys need to be put in jail” “I’m not a swifty, but the spread of Taylor Swift AI pictures should be stopped. She is a Human being with feelings no matter how rich she is it still hurts” “PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT !!! she’s the sweetest person she is always grateful for her fans and does anything for them !! fr the sweetest person.” “How is this not considered sexual assault? I cannot be the only one who is finding this weird and uncomfortable? We are talking about the body/face of a woman being used for something she probably would never allow/feel comfortable. How are there no regulations or laws preventing this?”

Innerestingly, while X has been slow to react to every kind of abuse on the site the past several months, it does appear moderators are flagging the posts and even shutting some of them down thanks to the fans calling it to their attention. One user celebrated:

“PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT!!!! i hope she sues tbh, but that’s one account down !!! if anyone sees other pages reposting those ‘taylor swift ai’ images or creating new ones, please lmk so we can send the brigade over to mass report “

PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT !!!! i hope she sues tbh, but that's one account down !!! if anyone sees other pages reposting those "taylor swift ai" images or creating new ones, please lmk so we can send the brigade over to mass report ???? pic.twitter.com/xqvKIzovT1 — chelsea ???????? (@_wwmhd_) January 25, 2024

So far, Taylor or her team haven’t said anything about the AI creations. According to DailyMail.com, a website called Celeb Jihad has also been circulating AI images of T-Swift for years — including a topless photo in 2011 that the singer’s legal team called them out on, issuing a warning and threatening to file a trademark infringement suit accusing the site of spreading “false pornographic images” and “false news.” But the website has continued to post photos of the Grammy winner (and other celebs) ever since. The site is believed to be behind some of the viral Chiefs pics, per the outlet.

Unfortunately, these deepfakes are just one more thing a ton of celebs are going to have to start navigating moving forward. Whether it’s a silly pic of Pope Francis in a Balenciaga puffer jacket, AI-generated music, or pornographic content like such, it’s just much harder for stars to control their image and likeness these days. The good news is some politicians, including President Joe Biden, are trying to regulate the issue, but there’s clearly a lot of work to be done. At least Taylor has such a supportive fanbase that’s doing everything they can to protect her right now!

It’s gotta be upsetting for her — and it comes at an already stressful time! The musician is currently dealing with an IRL security scare after an alleged stalker has been arrested THREE times outside her NYC home since Saturday. Creepy! We hope she’s doing okay in light of all of this!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

