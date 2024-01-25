Kylie Kelce's PURRfect Response To Jason Kelce's Podcast Comments!

Look out, Jason Kelce! A new four-legged friend may be joining your family very soon!

In case you missed the Philadelphia Eagles star’s HIGHlarious “first impression” when meeting his brother Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend Taylor Swift for the first time, it was classic Jason!

While watching the Kansas City Chiefs play on Sunday, the NFL star ripped his shirt off, downed beer after beer, and jumped out of the stadium suite — and almost started a fight with wife Kylie Kelce in the process! See, she apparently gave him clear instructions not to go overboard for their first time meeting Taylor! But he ignored her and went absolutely WILD! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

LOLz!!

An unforgettable move that landed him in some hot water with the missus! On Wednesday’s episode of the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast, he said:

“I’m not gonna lie, I gave Kylie a heads-up. The moment we get into the suite I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and jumping out of that suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason don’t you dare.’ ‘I’m just letting you know, I’m not asking for permission. I’m doing this.”

Well, now Kylie has her own response to that! And she’s giving him a taste of his own medicine! On Instagram Wednesday, underneath a clip of Jason’s famous “I’m not asking for permission” quote, the 31-year-old commented:

“I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.” – the exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat.”

Ha!

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

We already know Tay Tay is on Kylie’s side in this one! She reportedly LIKED the comment on IG! Ha! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via New Heights/Taylor Swift/YouTube/Kansas City Chiefs/X (Twitter)]