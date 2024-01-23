Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested At Her NYC Crib For SECOND TIME In A Matter Of Days! OMG!

The man who was arrested at Taylor Swift‘s NYC townhouse just a few days ago showed up there AGAIN on Monday and was once more hauled away by cops. Jeez!!

As we reported over the weekend, a man was taken into custody by the NYPD after allegedly trying to gain access to Taylor’s Tribeca-area crib. Neighbors observed the man reportedly acting erratically and openly claiming he wanted to meet Taylor. That didn’t happen, obviously, and cops eventually came and hauled him away.

Well, Monday had a repeat performance of that issue. And according to TMZ, the stalking sequel was allegedly perpetrated by the same man! Whoa…

Per that outlet, when cops arrived on scene on Monday, they found the guy just around the corner from Taylor’s place. Based on their interaction with him — and his previous history from the past 48 hours — they evidently had enough to take him back into custody for the second time.

We now know the alleged stalker’s name, too. TMZ reports it as David Crowe, and they say the man is from Seattle. He was booked into NYPD custody this second time after police discovered an open warrant from a separate 2017 case when he failed to show up to court, too. So, there’s some legal history there — though apparently not involved with Taylor in any way.

Early on Tuesday morning, the NYPD confirmed that they had indeed re-arrested Crowe on stalking and harassment charges. In a statement handed off to the news outlet, police officials noted:

“Officers were approached by multiple complainants who pointed out an emotionally disturbed male acting erratically at the location. Once officers observed the male harassing multiple complainants, they took him to custody without further incidents; no injuries were reported.”

Wow.

We just hope everything turns out OK for Taylor, her team, her neighbors, and everyone else involved…

