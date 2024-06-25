Taylor Swift’s Biggest Royal Fan Revealed -- And How Prince William Feels About Going Viral For ‘Dad Dancing’ To Shake It Off!

The royal’s trip to the Eras Tour was all for Princess Charlotte!

On Friday, Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday by taking his kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Taylor Swift‘s first London show of the international leg. They even got to go backstage to meet the singer (and her boyfriend Travis Kelce)! So fun! And while the whole family loves the musician, a source told ET on Monday that the 9-year-old girl was the real reason they went! They explained:

“Princess Charlotte is the huge Taylor Swift fan in the family. She has wanted to go to the concert for months, but with her mum being treated for cancer, this was a really special day to be able to celebrate her Papa’s birthday like this.”

It’s SO important for the kids to have some fun during their mother’s scary health journey! She must’ve been so pumped to finally attend!

The source continued:

“Charlotte absolutely loved [the concert]. They are really wonderful children. William and Kate [Middleton] have done a fantastic job raising all three of them. They understand and appreciate how lucky they are meeting someone like Taylor Swift.”

You could just tell how happy the little girl was during that meet and greet. Look!

Adorbz!!!

That said, while Charlotte might be the Anti-Hero artist’s biggest fan, the Prince of Wales proved he loves the pop star’s tunes when he was caught “dad dancing” to Shake It Off in a now-viral video. You know the one:

Laughing about the internet’s reactions to his moves, an insider told the outlet:

“He is focused on his wife and children right now. He really just wanted it to be a special night for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.”

There’s no doubt they all enjoyed it! And we enjoyed seeing him show off dance moves that we had NO idea he had hidden away in there! LOLz!

While the father and his two kids had fun at the concert, the Princess of Wales stayed home with the couple’s 6-year-old son Prince Louis, who is a bit young for such a long night out. We’re sure the mother and son got up to something fun and enjoyed that rare quality (and quiet) time just the two of them! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

