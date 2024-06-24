Taylor Swift Claps Back PERFECTLY At Dave Grohl’s Claim That She Doesn’t Perform Live!

Taylor Swift is clapping back at Dave Grohl‘s insulting comments!

The Foo Fighters frontman was performing in London at the same time as TayTay’s Eras Tour was taking over Wembley Stadium on Saturday. And maybe he was feelin’ a liiiittle jealous about it! Because he took time out of his show to throw jabs at the pop star. During his set, Dave insinuated the Grammy winner doesn’t actually sing live during her sold-out shows, telling fans:

“So we like to call our tour ‘The Errors Tour’ because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras and more than a few f**king errors as well. […] That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f**king place.”

Damn! Shady AF!

Related: Taylor Brings Travis Kelce ON STAGE During Eras Tour Performance In London!

The dig clearly got back to the songwriter, tho, because she made sure to hit back pointedly during her next show — but with SO much grace! On Sunday, the All Too Well musician gave a heartfelt shout-out to all her crew members after the crowd gave her a standing ovation! She said:

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”

The Anti-Hero artist never does anything coincidentally, so the fact she made sure to say “playing live” is super telling!! Watch it (below):

????️| Taylor shouts out her incredible band, crew, and fellow performers after the standing ovation ???? "Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one… pic.twitter.com/7E9CKcIAa4 — Taylor Swift Updates ???? (@swifferupdates) June 23, 2024

Staying classy!

Also, the 34-year-old has literally proved countless times that she performs live since she’s stopped the show abruptly and at random points to make sure her fans are safe, as she did during Friday’s London show! So, Dave can keep on s**t talking all he wants, but it’s not going to stop Taylor from slaying on stage! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Taylor Swift/YouTube & WENN/Avalon/Gonzales Photo/Peter Troest]