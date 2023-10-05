Travis Kelce Was SO NICE To Aaron Rodgers Before QB's Shady Podcast Appearance -- Is This Really About Taylor Swift?!

Are Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce feuding? If they are it seems like it’s pretty one-sided. But maybe not about what you think…

If you missed it, that was Aaron and Travis’ teams playing in the football game Taylor Swift attended on Sunday. But not Aaron! The NY Jets QB has been sidelined after tearing his Achilles tendon, for which he’ll need surgery. But he was still present for the game — and still healthy enough to trash talk Travis after!

He got super shady about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on Tuesday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He said:

“You know, Mr. Pfizer, we kinda shut him down a little bit. He didn’t have, you know, his like crazy impact game.”

That new nickname made the hosts crack up. Rodgers was making fun of Kelce for appearing in an ad for the COVID vaccine. Vocal anti-vaxxer Aaron obviously thinks that’s something to ridicule, and his pals agree:

JUST IN: Aaron Rodgers calls Chiefs Tight End and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce “Mr. Pfizer” after the NFL star performed in a vaccine commercial. ESPN is starting to get entertaining ???? “You know, Mr. Pfizer, we kinda shut him down a little bit. He didn't have, you… pic.twitter.com/OazIwIzgPh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2023

So how did Travis respond on his own show? He went full high road!

Taking to his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Trav explained the interaction that led up to the trash talk. He went up to Aaron at the game and… was incredibly nice! The two were seen on camera smiling and looking genial before the game. Travis explained:

“I just wanted to go up to him — I didn’t shoot him a text or anything like that — I just wanted to go up to him to tell him how excited everybody was and how bummed out we were that he got banged up and needed to get surgery. Watching Hard Knocks, it was electric to see what Aaron Rodgers was going to do with that team. And not to say that they’re not gonna be great because he’s not there, but I think that having Aaron there was gonna be that much more entertaining for the fans of the game like I am.”

He even called Aaron one of “the great ones”:

“But you just hate to see the great ones go down with injury, that’s for sure. I just went up to him and told him we were all hurting for him and hopefully he gets healthy quick.”

Wow. What a compliment and a sweet message. And Aaron responded by… taking a jab, no pun intended, at Travis’ vaccine ad. Cool.

Further complicating matters, of course, is the fact Aaron’s pal Miles Teller seems to be part of Taylor’s squad now, along with his wife Keleigh Sperry. It seems like only yesterday the trio — Miles, Keleigh, and Aaron — were all going to see Taylor’s Eras tour together. It was, in fact, May. Aaron apparently LOOOOOOVES Taylor.

In fact, his buddies on The Pat McAfee Show got back together on Wednesday and suggested that if there’s really animosity between the football stars, it might be in part because of how much Aaron likes Taylor. Like maybe he thought he had a shot at dating her before Travis came along!

Now that seems like some wild speculation to us, but then again we don’t know Aaron personally, and these guys do. So who knows??

It’s not like it would be crazy for Aaron to wonder if he had a chance with Taylor. We mean, he’s a hunky celeb who dates movie stars. And like we said, his pal is in the friend circle now. Maybe he did think he’d put some feelers out there now that she’s single… And then that went up in smoke because she took the leap of dating a different football player?? Like we said, it seems like a leap to us, but it’s certainly not impossible!

What do YOU think of this burgeoning beef??

