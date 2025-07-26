Taylor Swift 'Broke' Matty Healy's Heart -- That Is Why His Mom Threw Major Shade At Her On WWHL! 

It sounds like Matty Healy’s mom really does have bad blood with Taylor Swift!

During Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, Andy Cohen asked Denise Welch what she thought about The Tortured Poets Department — Taylor’s album that is all about The 1975 frontman! And his momma threw major shade at the pop star in response! She declared that “not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost.” Damn! As the audience gasped, the 67-year-old quickly noted that she doesn’t “have anything against her at all,” but the situation was “tricky.” She continued:

“Listen, you’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it. But Matty has taken it all in completely good graces. He’s very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabbriette [Bechtel], who is gorgeous. So, we’ve moved on.”

Denise may say she has nothing against Taylor, but sources paint a different picture! It appears she does hold a grudge against the Cruel Summer artist, all because she left her son heartbroken! An insider told Us Weekly on Saturday that Denise struggled to bite her tongue when it came to the breakup between Matty and Taylor:

“Denise is still Matty’s mum at the end of the day, and it was bloody hard for her to stay quiet during the whole ordeal. Now that time has gone by, she’s saying what she can because she knows that her son got hurt.”

Apparently, Denise doesn’t have the same approach as Matty when it comes to this matter. The controversial singer refuses to talk or write any songs about his “casual” relationship or breakup with Taylor, whereas his momma will say anything and everything about it now! Even if her comments are shady as hell! But the source continued:

“You can’t blame a mum for standing up for her child.”

According to the insider, the time after the breakup was “terrible” for the Chocolate artist. Why? Taylor “broke” HIS heart, not the “other way around” as the Grammy winner suggests on the album:

“Any mum can imagine what it would feel like — but then you have to multiply it by a million because of how famous [Taylor] is. I wish I could say she’s used to it, but she’s not. It’s a horrible thing to have the most famous person in the world saying that your son broke her heart when it was the other way around, and then you can’t even defend yourself.”

Hmm. And the only reason Denise mentioned the “mother-in-law” bit is because Matty believed he and Taylor were heading toward marriage before the split:

“She’s saying the mother-in-law stuff because that’s where Matty thought it was headed. She’s entitled to her opinion.”

It makes sense if Matty thought they were very serious, even though they only dated for a little over a month. They supposedly had a romance that lasted on and off for years. But regardless of their complicated history, was it necessary to throw shade at Taylor? All Denise did was start more drama for Matty with the Swifties online at the end of the day! It didn’t help him much!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

