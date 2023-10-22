Taylor Swift Cheers On Travis Kelce Alongside Brittany Mahomes During Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs Game!

Taylor Swift is back in the stands for Travis Kelce!

The Cruel Summer singer showed up to her beau’s big game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers in KC, Missouri — and looked fab! The 33-year-old attended the sporting event with new bestie Brittany Mahomes, who’s married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as well as his little brother Jackson.

Related: Taylor Swift Just Beat Leonardo DiCaprio At His Own Game!

She sported a pleated black skirt, a red KC Chiefs crewneck, and matching red lipstick as she cheered on her man alongside Brittany in a private suite — the two even have a new handshake, which you can see (below):

So fun!

Earlier in the afternoon, Taylor did a bit of pregaming with former NFL star Bernie Kosar before she made her way to Arrowhead Stadium. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

This, of course, comes days after Kelly Clarkson compared watching Taylor and Travis’ romance play out to The Real Housewives. She explained on The Kelly Clarkson Show:

“It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now. It’s like you’re watching ‘Housewives’ while you’re watching. They’re just talking about gossip things and you’re like, ‘So, what about the play?’”

She’s since denied bashing their romance, but it looks like either way, Taylor doesn’t care. She’s got a football star to cheer on!

Thoughts on her latest appearance, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Images via NFL/X, NBC, & KSHB 41/YouTube]