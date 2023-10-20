Kelly Clarkson Is Not A Fan Of NFL’s Coverage Of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Romance During The Games!

Not everyone loves the “NFL (Taylor’s version)!”

If you’ve been following Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance, you know the NFL has been focusing a lot on the 33-year-old pop star, especially when she attended three of her new boyfriend’s games over the past few weeks. She was heavily featured on the broadcast and talked about by the commentators. The NFL even went as far as to change its X (Twitter) bio to say “NFL (Taylor’s Version)” when she went to the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears last month!

While Swifties loved the content from the games, sports fans quickly became fed up with the NFL’s constant coverage of the new romance. Even Kelly Clarkson is sick of it! She feels the football games have become more like watching an episode of The Real Housewives now! Speaking with Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang on her eponymous talk show, she said:

“It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now. It’s like you’re watching ‘Housewives’ while you’re watching.”

The 41-year-old singer then complained about how the NFL commentators are “just talking about gossip things” when football fans want to know “about the play” that happened during the games. She added:

“They’re taking over.”

Well, Kelly could be getting her typical sports broadcast back again! Sports insiders told Page Six earlier this month that the NFL plans to shift the focus back to football — even if Taylor’s presence at the games has caused a huge rise in viewership. Damn. Watch (below):

Do you also think the NFL went overboard with the Taylor and Travis coverage? Let us know!

[Image via NFL/The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]