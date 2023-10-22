Kroy Biermann Went With Kim Zolciak To Her Vaginal Rejuvenation!

Kim Zolciak had some company for her rejuvenation procedure!

As Perezcious readers know, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star went in for a little tightening procedure late last week… more specifically, for her nether regions. ICYMI, the 45-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to share that after having six kids “naturally,” she was due for a little hoo-ha rejuvenation. She said in a selfie video:

“I’m doing the Renuvion, and the Morpheus for skin tightening, and I’m very, very excited about that. I’m also doing laser v [vaginal] rejuvenation. Obviously, I’ve had six children, and I had them all naturally, so when I’m running, or even when I sneeze, I do pee a little bit, which bothers me greatly. So, I am with the best in the country doing that today, and I am very, very excited. I’ll keep you guys posted.”

See the full thing HERE.

Of course, there was speculation that the procedure could also be for her estranged hubby Kroy Biermann, despite their ongoing divorce. And now, it sounds like netizens may not have been too far off!

On Friday, a source told Us Weekly that the former NFL star was right by her side through it all! They dished:

“Kroy came with her to help her out. It’s a big surgery.”

OMG! One minute they’re divorcing, the next they’re hooking up… We guess when you’ve spent so many years together you can’t just turn your back! Still, the source described their relationship as “bizarre,” adding:

“They’re going through a divorce, talk badly about each other, then travel together.”

While he may not have been featured in her IG uploads, Kroy was spotted with Kim at the airport the day before her procedure, according to the outlet.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Is this enough to rejuvenate their relationship?! Let us know in the comments!

