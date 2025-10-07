Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift Calls Out Lies About Selena Gomez Wedding Speech!

Taylor Swift is shutting down the rumors about her speech at Selena Gomez’s wedding!

The Life of a Showgirl singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, where the host fired off a list of rumors and asked her to clarify whether they’re true or false. And one of the biggest ones related to her appearance at Selena and Benny Blanco’s lavish wedding last month! Jimmy read off a card:

“In your speech at Selena Gomez’s wedding, you joked that Selena beat you to the alter.”

And it turns out that’s so NOT true! Taylor told the host:

“It’s false! I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous not only bride, but vision I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day. And she deserves all of this happiness. Benny is so funny, he’s the best.”

And? Did she make a speech, as we’d heard from multiple sources?

Yes, but she did NOT mention her own recent proposal! She continued:

“So, I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement. Nobody wants you to be like, ‘Hey I know this is your wedding day but …’ You know? I was like, ‘Don’t mention it.’”

What a great friend! But it wouldn’t be a BFF wedding speech if there wasn’t any “light teasing.” Tay Tay added:

“I did do some light teasing about the way we used to dress in 2008, the year that we met. Because we met when we were teenagers in 2008, it was quite a year. Let me tell you, it was the year of deep, deep v-necks … aggressively colored skinny jeans, everyone was walking around saying things were ‘amaze-balls.’”

LOLz! What a time! The 35-year-old went on to recall Selena’s “favorite” outfit back in the day:

“Her favorite outfit back then was a very long tank top, skinny jeans, but like a tiny little vest, the smallest vest, and Chucks. That was her uniform of that year and mine was that I just always looked like I was late for the cowboy-themed junior prom.”

Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift fashion 2008
(c) Apega/WENN
Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift fashion 2008
(c) C.M. Wiggins/WENN
Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift fashion 2008
(c) Fayes Vision/WENN

You just had to be there!!!

She concluded:

“And so I talked a little bit about 2008, I talked about how happy I am for her and how beautiful it’s been to get to be a part of her life, but I did not make it about me.”

Good on her! Watch the full clip (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via NBC/YouTube & Benny Blanco/Instagram]

Oct 07, 2025 13:00pm PDT

