Taylor Swift's INSANE Security For New Album Means Only Travis Kelce & These 4 Other People Have Heard It!

Taylor Swift is going to the ends of the Earth to keep her new album a secret.

The 35-year-old pop star is determined to have zero leaks of her much-anticipated next record The Life of a Showgirl. And the easiest way to do that is to make sure that practically NOBODY has heard it!

According to a new report published on Monday by DailyMail.com, the singer has only let five people (!) in the whole entire world listen to her album in full. That means there are big-time contributors to the album — which Swift recorded at various points in the middle of her record-breaking and never-ending Eras Tour — which haven’t even heard the whole thing! Damn!

So, as our headline states, the DM report confirmed Taylor’s BF Travis Kelce is indeed one of the five people who have heard the full new album. Which, uh, we hope so! He’d probably be coming apart at the seams by now if he hadn’t! LOLz!

The other four are heavy hitters in their own right, too: Swift’s longtime publicist Tree Paine, producers Max Martin and Shellback, and an unidentified studio engineer who worked on the songs alongside the two aforementioned Swedish-born music gurus. And that’s IT!!!

That outlet’s insider explained how serious Taylor took things when it came to clamping down on possible leaks:

“Taylor vetted everyone who was involved in the record and only agreed to work with them if she could trust they wouldn’t leak anything. She was determined to keep the development process under wraps. That was harder to do because most of it was recorded in Sweden and not in her home studio.”

Per the source, everybody was not only vetted intensely, but they also signed non-disclosure agreements to ensure they’d keep silent until this thing comes out on October 3:

“Everyone, from the writers, producers, studio engineers and studio interns went through a rigorous vetting process to make sure they could be trusted. Everyone was asked to sign iron clad NDAs and weren’t even allowed to discuss their contribution with family and friends.”

As for the five folks who have been lucky enough to listen to the full thing, Taylor used a special digital access program that tips her off when its files are downloaded or shared outside the core five:

“They used a program which indicates if files have been shared with anyone outside of that core group. She made her label wait to hear the album as she didn’t want any disturbances.”

Intense!

The insider concluded:

“Some of the contributors haven’t even heard the finished album. She really wants to keep it safe for her fans.”

Well, it sure sounds like it’ll be safe to us! Of course, we’ve known for a while that Taylor is no stranger to keeping her albums a secret until the last possible minute. And clearly, this one is no different!

