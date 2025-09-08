Taylor Swift Fyre Fest?! Pricy Event Is A Total Scam, Say Backup Dancers!

Swifties shouldn’t waste their money on this, according to one of Taylor Swift‘s backup dancers!

Kameron Saunders sounded the alarm on Instagram on Sunday about an upcoming “Taylor Weekend” in Orlando in October, insisting it’s not the real deal! He said in a Stories post:

“It was been bought to my attention that there is a fan set to host what’s being called ‘Taylor Weekend’ on October 5 in Orlando. They have been charging fans crazy prices for a multitude of events but chief among them was/is the opportunity to meet me through a luncheon, meet and greet and a performance. This is lie.”

That’s WILD!

He continued:

“It’s very unfortunate that I even have to say this but I am not associated with this event. Nor have I ever been. I will not be in Orlando for any of the aforementioned things. I am so sorry to any of you who have paid your money with such high hopes of my being in attendance but that is not the case.”

What a s**tty thing to do. We’re glad Kameron was able to set the record straight, at least. He took a moment to thank the ones who notified him about the false event in his DMs, then wrapped up by saying:

“I have no idea if this event will continue as there isn’t much I can do beyond expressing, publicly, that I will NOT be there. Again, I am so sorry to those of you who have been taken advantage of in my name. As a rule of thumb, if you don’t see ME post something about me, assume it’s a scam of some kind.”

According to screenshots, the event was set for October 3-5, and organizers promised a “meet and greet” and a “special lunch and performance” by Kam. AND they also said 50 ticket holders would get an “exclusive video call/message & personalized Swiftie Weekend 2025 Autographed Item by Taylor Swift herself.” OMG! Tickets were selling for up to $300!!

Another one of Tay’s dancers, Jan Ravnik (who’s going to appear on Dancing with the Stars), reposted this and made it clear he’s not going to be there, either! See for yourself (below):

This isn’t all, though.

On the Taylor Weekend website, which can now only be accessed with a password, the event organizers claimed they were “just as surprised” by this news from Kameron as everyone else. What! They wrote:

“A deposit and contract are already in place, and we took steps to verify everything prior, believing it was secure. We are now working quickly to trace where the funds were directed and determine the best path forward. We sincerely apologize for receiving this information at the same time as you and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this situation.”

So… they were also scammed, too?! Well, probably not…

The event was supposed to take place at Lake Mary Pub & Tiki Bar, and the establishment just released another statement from the event organizers on Facebook explaining the cancellation. In it, they argued they worked with Kam’s “old management team” to arrange this appearance, which is why they’re apparently so confused, too. But this is something Kameron quickly debunked, stating on IG:

“Very interesting. ‘Old management team’ ??? I’ve only had ONE management team – the management team I am CURRENTLY represented by. And they have never heard of any of this. So how could communication be dropped on something that was never shared with me or my team?!”

Jeez! Not them trying to blame him for this mess!

And it goes even deeper. GenZTrendy, who organized the event, reportedly shared in February that this Taylor Weekend had NO connections to Tay or any of the pop star’s management — they stressed it was completely fan-organized. However, according to a screenshot from Facebook, that same month, the bar put out a statement promoting Taylor’s involvement. So, WTF changed?? See all those receipts (below):

This “Taylor Weekend” stuff in Orlando is getting wild!! pic.twitter.com/OQ5IaccBMx — Lindsay ✨ (@Lindschieftie) September 7, 2025

On social media, Swifties couldn’t contain their shock at Kameron’s posts. Some, in particular, even compared this event to the disastrous Fyre Festival… So, Fyre Fest (Taylor’s Version)? Yikes!

We’re really glad Kameron, Jan, and their management team were able to catch this. It’s a good lesson: you can never be too careful when events like these pop up. The event has been canceled, and organizers said refunds will be issued. We hope everyone gets their money back!

