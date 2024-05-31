Taylor Swift Stops Madrid Eras Tour Show Mid-Performance After Spotting Fan In Danger!

Always looking out for her Swifties!

Taylor Swift paused her performance in Madrid on Thursday to make sure her fans were okay. In a video shared on social media, the 34-year-old could be seen calling out to security guards as she stopped strumming her guitar during her performance of Betty, saying while pointing to the crowd:

“Ayuda por favor”

In English, that means “please help.” It’s unclear what was happening as the crowd could not be seen in the video clip — but Tay was clearly signaling the security to help out a specific fan. Thankfully she went right back to her song almost immediately, so it seems like she was satisfied with the help the fan received.

The moment was caught on a live stream of the concert. Take a look (below):

Taylor asking security for “Ayuda, Por Favor” for a fan in Madrid N2! Mother never stops mothering. Thank you for always watching, caring, and still performing. Your true Swifties love you more than you’ll ever know!! @taylornation13 #MadridTStheErasTour #TSTheErasTourEspana pic.twitter.com/L254iGC3w4 — Megan Mione | 06 Swiftie (@meganmione) May 30, 2024

This isn’t the first time the Grammy winner has interrupted her show to make sure concertgoers were okay. She did the same thing in Lisbon days earlier in the middle of Champagne Problems. A week before, she also called out a group of fans with flashlights, saying:

“When you guys are holding a bunch of flashlights up in a group does that mean people need help? Say yes if it means [that]. OK, we’re at the end of the night, so if I see that again I’m gonna try to point it out.”

Mother is MOTHERING that’s so nice #StockholmTStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/ehMCYezz9V — Angelina ???? Stockholm N3 (@aeonianexe) May 19, 2024

Love how seriously she takes the safety of her fans! And it’s impressive how much she’s spotting from the stage!

Of course, safety is a big concern when it comes to the Eras Tour, especially after a 22-year-old fan heartbreakingly lost her life after passing out at the start of a show in Brazil due to extreme weather. Taylor was “overwhelmed by grief” after the death, so it’s no wonder she’s doing everything she can to keep everyone safe!

