Taylor Swift Reveals 'Innocent' Origin Of Song About Travis Kelce's Wood!

Taylor Swift is sharing the origin story behind that popular song about Travis Kelce‘s “redwood!”

Since The Life of a Showgirl dropped on Friday, we’ve all listened to the pop star sing about the athlete’s package on the track Woodeven her momma, Andrea Swift! His size, skill, all of it! She didn’t hold back! But believe it or not, Tay Tay didn’t originally plan to expose so much about her man’s manhood! She explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday that the song started from an “innocent place”:

“I brought this into the studio and I was like, I wanna do sort of like, I wanna like do a throwback kind of timeless sounding song and I have this idea about, ‘I ain’t gotta knock on wood’ and we would knock on wood and it would be all these superstitions. It really started out in a very innocent place.”

Yeah, sure! LOLz!

However, it spiraled as they got into the process of making the song! And all of a sudden, we got all these sexual innuendos about Travis’ wood! She told Jimmy:

“It started out like — I don’t know what happened, man. I got in there, we started vibing and, I don’t know, I don’t know how we got here — but I love the song so much!”

Ha! No shame, girl! Watch the interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/NBC/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]

Oct 07, 2025 17:20pm PDT

