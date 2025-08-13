Taylor Swift's Secret Music Video -- Details Spill & Theories Spin Out After Album Announcement!

Taylor Swift has some exciting things in the works with her new era!

Remember those reports late last month about how the pop star filmed a new music video in Los Angeles for a project so top secret that those working on set were not allowed to hear a single lyric in the song, only the beat? It was only a rumor at the time. We didn’t even have an official new music announcement from Taylor yet. But now we do! So it seems highly likely that a video is coming soon!

Tay revealed in a New Heights podcast teaser that she is set to release a new album! It’s called The Life of a Showgirl! Not much is known about the project at this time, beyond the fan theories so far! However, with the announcement of TS12, more details about what to expect from those visuals she filmed for the mystery track off the album are coming out!

Related: Will Taylor Swift’s New Album Take Shots At Former BFF Blake Lively??

According to The US Sun on Tuesday, a source shared that while most of the details are being kept secret, they know the music video will have a “glam and vintage” vibe:

“The hours were intense with many late nights, and filming over several days. Full details have to be kept under wraps to not spoil any surprises, but the theme is very glam and vintage. Several stylists worked on the looks, and multiple backup dancers were involved who have worked with her for years.”

Oh! A “glam and vintage” theme would TOTALLY match the whole Las Vegas showgirl theory fans have at the moment! As one person put it on X (Twitter):

“Omg omg omg. WHAT IF WE GET A WHOLE VEGAS SHOWGIRL STYLE MUSIC VIDEO WITH THE VIGILANTE CHAIRS?!! And her eras dancers are in it???”

Hmm. If not a re-creation of the Vigilante S**t choreographer, then other fans think she will pay homage to the film about showgirls, Gold Diggers of 1933. And that certainly fits the vintage aesthetic this source teased!

The Life of a Showgirl (1933) pic.twitter.com/03GI92skzp — hailey ❤️‍???? (@nobodynoswift) August 12, 2025

Further fueling the Vegas showgirl idea for the video? Taylor’s longtime stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, who is believed to be involved in the project, even seemed to hint at it back in July when he posted a throwback photo with Dita Von Teese following her performance at the Venetian in Sin City. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Cassell Falconer (@josephcassell1)

Fans know that Taylor already has a connection to Dita! The burlesque performer starred in the 2022 music video for Bejeweled and taught the singer some of her tricks! Perhaps Dita was also getting her ready for The Life of a Showgirl!

And while no one could hear the full song on set, we’re learning more about the new track… and it sounds like Tay is back in her pop era! Those working on the video reportedly heard a “pop beat!” Wow!

Taylor hasn’t announced when we can expect a music video to drop. Do you think she’ll reveal the news on her upcoming appearance on New Heights on Wednesday night? Swifties will need to tune in to find out! For now, what are your theories about the visuals for The Life of a Showgirl? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Taylor Swift/YouTube]