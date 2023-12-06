Taylor Swift Blasts Scooter Braun For 'Nefarious' Purchase Of Her Masters, But Insists 'Trash Takes Itself Out'

Taylor Swift went through hell when her career was “taken away from” her — and she’s not afraid to call Scooter Braun out for his part in it all!

The pop star was honored as TIME‘s Person of the Year on Wednesday, and in a wide-ranging interview with the mag, she got candid about her feud with the music exec. As Perezcious readers know, things for the Love Story artist got rocky when she experienced “a career death” as her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reached a breaking point in 2016. After an argument over a misogynistic lyric in his track Famous, Taylor went into hiding before releasing her album Reputation the next year.

Considering most of the world had initially sided with Ye during the scandal, she started to fear the public’s reaction “was going to define [her] negatively for the rest of [her] life,” and she even worried Big Machine, her record label at the time, had “second-guessed” her creative choices. That’s when she decided to move to Republic Records — a decision that changed everything!

Related: Hilary Duff Says Her Return To Music Is Definitely ‘Gonna Happen’!

Just one year later, Scooter’s company Ithaca Holdings acquired her former label, making him the owner of her first six albums! Recalling the horrific turn of events and how it felt to have her “life’s work taken away from [her] by someone who hates [her],” she told Time:

“With the Scooter thing, my masters were being sold to someone who actively wanted them for nefarious reasons, in my opinion. I was so knocked on my ass by the sale of my music, and to whom it was sold. I was like, ‘Oh, they got me beat now. This is it. I don’t know what to do.’”

Rough!! Thankfully, she eventually decided to fight back and started rerecording her albums out of spite, she noted:

“It’s all in how you deal with loss. I respond to extreme pain with defiance.”

This decision has proven VERY successful! We mean, she’s literally the Person of the Year after releasing numerous record-breaking albums, performing the Eras Tour all over the globe, and for her all-around badassery! But because of her turbulent past and dealing with the “two horrendous things that happened to” her just a few years ago, she’s not taking this high for granted, the Anti-Hero artist mused:

“Nothing is permanent. So I’m very careful to be grateful every second that I get to be doing this at this level, because I’ve had it taken away from me before. There is one thing I’ve learned: My response to anything that happens, good or bad, is to keep making things. Keep making art.”

As for how she dealt with her “enemies”? Totally ENDING the entrepreneur and the rapper, the 33-year-old added:

“But I’ve also learned there’s no point in actively trying to quote-unquote defeat your enemies. Trash takes itself out every single time.”

Iconic!

And she ain’t wrong! We all know the Yeezy designer has been digging himself into a hole with all his antisemitism s**t and the once-acclaimed manager (who already sold Tay’s masters) has experienced a mass exodus of clients in recent months. There’s even been reports he’s beefing with his OG star Justin Bieber! So, karma’s doing its thang!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/Judy Eddy/WENN]