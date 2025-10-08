Taylor Swift Responds To Everyone Loudly Hating On The Life Of A Showgirl: 'You’re Helping'

Haters gonna hate hate hate… and it’s helping her numbers??

As we’ve been reporting, Taylor Swift released her new album The Life of a Showgirl on Friday — and it’s been met with tons of love AND tons of criticism. From people writing their thesis on why this is her best album yet to think pieces on how she’s lost her touch… to haters totally missing the mark on the meaning of the songs, opinions have been flying left and right.

But bad or good, Tay says she’s happy you’re talking about it! In a new interview on The Zane Lowe Show for Apple Music Tuesday, she told the host:

“The rule of show business is: if it’s the first week of my album release and you are saying either my name or my album title, you’re helping.”

All press is good press to a Showgirl, we guess? Spoken like a billionaire businesswoman, that’s for sure!

Related: Taylor Calls Out Lies About Selena Gomez Wedding Speech!

Apart from the industry side of things, she did say she’s ready for criticism as an artist:

“I have a lot of respect for people’s subjective opinions on art. I’m not the art police. Everybody is allowed to feel exactly how they want.”

Healthy! She went on to explain how each album mirrors a different part of her life… So if you don’t relate to it? Maybe you haven’t had those experiences! And that’s OK! Mz. Swift said:

“What I often love seeing my fans say is: ‘I used to be someone who didn’t relate to Reputation, and now that I’ve been through some other things in my life, that’s my favorite album’. Or, ‘I used to be a Fearless girlie, now I’m obsessed with Evermore‘.”

And as for this new record? Taylor is just so proud of it, whether it hits fans where they live or not:

“I have such an eye on legacy when I’m making my music. I know what I made. I know I adore it. And I know that on the theme of what the showgirl is, all of this is part of it.”

Love this attitude! Watch the interview for yourself (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Apple Music/Taylor Swift/YouTube]