Taylor Swift Fans Are Encouraging Her To Sue Donald Trump Over THIS Latest Move!!

Did Taylor Swift endorse Donald Trump?! Of course not! But he wants you to think so!

On Sunday, the former president and current presidential candidate took to his Truth Social app to share what appeared to be AI-generated images of T-Swift fans wearing “Swifties for Trump” t-shirts. One seemingly fake photo (which even clarified that it was “satire,” BTW) featured a ton of women wearing the shirts with the caption:

“Swifties turning to Trump after ISIS foiled Taylor Swift concert”

That’s a reference to the singer’s canceled Vienna concerts, which were shut down after a terrorist attack threat was unearthed by authorities. Two of the suspects who were arrested had alleged ties to ISIS.

Another faux endorsement picture featured Taylor as Uncle Sam with the caption:

“Taylor wants you to VOTE for Donald Trump”

Meanwhile, there was one image that did appear to be real, featuring content creator Jenna Piwowarczyk in a white “Swifties for Trump” shirt. She wore the homemade t-shirt at a Trump rally in Racine, Wisconsin in June and apparently started the “Swifties for Trump” movement, according to a YouTube video over the weekend.

Still, the majority of the pics are totally fake and misleading AF! But that didn’t stop Trump — who clearly knows how influential the musician is — from acting as if it was all real though! He captioned his post, “I accept!” See (below):

Donald Trump shares AI-generated images of Taylor Swift and her fans, falsely implying her endorsement. pic.twitter.com/OkaCuQtULb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2024

In defense of the AI-generated self-promo, Donny’s campaign spokesman Stephen Cheung told Deadline:

“Swifties for Trump is a massive movement that grows bigger every single day.”

But “massive” is definitely a stretch! While it’s true that some Swifties are in support of the Republican nominee, the support for Donald is far lower than that for his rival Kamala Harris. Currently, a “Swifties for Trump” X (Twitter) account has just over 3,000 followers — while a “Swifties for Kamala” page has more than 61,000 followers! A similar TikTok account for Kamala has over 110K followers. So, you see why Donald’s so eager for support from the Swifties!

Regardless, Donald shouldn’t be using a fake image of the pop star to gain support for his campaign. It’s just wrong (though when did that ever stop him from doing whatever he wanted?? SMH). In light of the pics, fans are now calling for the Anti-Hero artist to sue the former Celebrity Apprentice star, commenting on X (Twitter):

“Taylor Swift is gonna sue him so fast, he’ll remember why her last name is swift” “what is ACTUALLY wrong with him?? this has to be illegal right??” “I know all the Swifties are gonna go after Trump now since Taylor doesn’t actually endorse him ” “oh so we need to take over his app now?” “Oh no. How could they think this would not backfire? This is a new level of desperation. @taylorswift13’s response won’t do him well. What a moron.” “incoming lawsuit… “

Others think this could convince Taylor to endorse one of the candidates sooner than later… and that candidate probably won’t be Trump. Just saying!!

As you may recall, fans already think TayTay may have soft-launched her support for the current VP thanks to a photo on Instagram (although that theory has been debunked). With the Democratic National Convention set to take place this week, there are also rumors that the 34-year-old may make some kind of appearance during her break from the Eras Tour, though nothing has been confirmed and others believe she may be holding off sharing an endorsement until closer to the election.

She previously endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris back in 2020, and she’s been VERY outspoken against Trump in the past, so it seems clear where her loyalties lie. But still, she’s yet to make a public statement. Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!!

