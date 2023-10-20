Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, & Zoë Kravitz Enjoy Girls' Night Out! Look!

Sorry, Swifties! We don’t have another Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sighting just yet. Instead, it appears the 33-year-old pop star took time to hang out with some of her girls!

Taylor stepped out on Thursday with close friends Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, and Keleigh Sperry to go to Sushi Park in West Hollywood. The Midnight Rain artist was all smiles during the outing, wearing a white crochet top over a black tank and baby blue jeans. Meanwhile, Selena dressed in a black shirt and jacket paired with jeans. Zoe then opted for a black coat and updo. See the photos from the evening (below):

A girls’ night out before Taylor begins the next leg of The Eras Tour?! We love it! And how everyone must wish to be a fly on the wall for the conversations the besties must have been having at the restaurant! We can imagine the singer was giving Selena, Zoë, and Keleigh some tea on her whirlwind romance with Travis so far!

Perezcious readers know that the duo has been making headlines for weeks ever since news of their romance broke. Rather than hiding as she’s done with her past boyfriends (cough, cough Joe Alwyn), Taylor and Travis have been out in the open with their romance, attending Saturday Night Live together, going out on a dinner date to Nobu, and more. Of course, she’s also been seen supporting him at several Kansas City Chiefs games.

A lot has happened between them over the past few weeks! So we bet she was not only catching up and hanging out but also giving her girls the lowdown on Trav! Yes!

Reactions to the girls’ night? Let us know!

