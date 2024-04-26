Wait, Is Kim Kardashian PURPOSELY Targeting Taylor Swift's Friends For SKIMS Campaigns? 

Has Kim Kardashian been secretly plotting her thanK you aIMee payback for MONTHS?!?

We’ve all been talking about how Taylor Swift brought the ladies’ feud back into the limelight this month when she released a scathing diss track about The Kardashians star on her new album. So far, it’s seemed like Kimmy Kakes has taken the high road by refusing to talk about her rival despite the new song being a super hot topic right now!

Sure, she posted a shady picture reuniting with Taylor’s ex-bestie Karlie Kloss, but she’s refrained from speaking out more directly. Seemed like progress, but… Maybe Kim’s been so quiet because she’s already been working on the most epic revenge?? A pre-emptive strike in plain sight??

For months now, Kim has been launching some super eye-catching SKIMS campaigns — none of which have gone unnoticed by eagle-eyed Swifties. Why? Cause they’ve been featuring tons of Taylor’s friends!

First, there was Brittany Mahomes, whom the Lover singer got super close with after linking up with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She and her husband, Trav’s teammate Patrick Mahomes, appeared in a holiday campaign back in November. At the time, many T-Swift fans were upset by the collab, but others brushed it off considering Brittany and Taylor had only recently become pals.

Flash forward to February and Taylor’s pal and collaborator Lana Del Rey was the star of the brand’s Valentine’s Day shoot.

Then this month, Eras Tour opener Sabrina Carpenter also modeled SKIMS lingerie!

Holy s**t!

That’s THREE of the musician’s friends working for the enemy! That can’t be a coincidence, right? Has the business mogul been purposefully targeting all of the Grammy winner’s friends for promo as a form of revenge amid their rift? Getting her hooks into her enemy’s allies??

Even as standalone shoots, these collaborations were each surprising considering Brittany, Lana, and Sabrina’s ties to the pop star. But when you look at the bigger picture it starts to look like a concerted Machiavellian effort! Kim’s been making a statement — proving she can be just as much of a mastermind as TayTay! And she’s been collecting Taylor’s friends like infinity stones. LOLz! We wonder how Taylor feels about this?! It’s such a subtle yet wild way to get back at her!

Reactions?? Do you think these models were picked on purpose or is it just a coincidence? Sound OFF (below)!

