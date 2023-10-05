NFL Defends Focusing On Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce After He Says They’re ‘Overdoing’ It!

The NFL has found a big ticket feature, and they ain’t about to give it up.

Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce has made for some BIG numbers for the NFL. She attended two Kansas City Chiefs games in a row, with the second one — the one that wasn’t a total surprise — helping to set some record-breaking numbers for the sporting association. It definitely didn’t hurt she showed up with Deadpool and Wolverine, AKA Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, respectively, among others!

However, the focus on the Anti-Hero singer at the games, between shots of her in her private suite, to commercials, and even shout outs on X (Twitter) and TikTok, has seemingly rubbed some fans the wrong way, fearing the NFL is prioritizing her over the actual sporting event, itself. But the football org disagrees!

In a statement shared with People on Wednesday, the football league doubled down on their recent coverage:

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

We know that’s right! The statement concluded:

“The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more.”

We mean, at the end of the day it’s still a football game… Who cares if they fluff it up with a bit of love for the pop superstar? Does it really take away from the game when they mention the elephant in the room??

Innerestingly enough, though, the NFL’s take on the situation is in stark contrast to Travis’. On Wednesday, he shared on his New Heights podcast with big brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason that “they’re overdoing it a little bit.” However, he definitely knows how hungry fans are for details about him and the Love Story singer, as he acknowledged the NFL is “just trying to have fun with it.” See (below):

Do YOU think the T-Swift covering is overdone? Do you agree with the NFL’s statement?? Let us know in the comments down below!

