Travis Kelce Himself Thinks The NFL Is 'Overdoing It' With Their Endless Taylor Swift Coverage!

Travis Kelce isn’t the biggest fan of seeing Taylor Swift taking over his NFL games. But it’s not what you think!!

In a new episode of his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce, the pair discussed whether or not the NFL needs to calm down with all the T-Swift hype. When the Philadelphia Eagles player wondered what the tight end’s “honest opinion” was on if “the NFL [is] overdoing it,” Travis dished:

“I think everybody is just, like, overwhelmed.”

The center then pressed further:

“Take away your feelings for Taylor. What is your honest opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at the games?”

The 33-year-old revealed he thinks it’s “fun” to see who’s at the game, but he still had his reservations — and it’s not because his girlfriend’s taking over his spotlight. He could seemingly care less about that!

He continued:

“I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, it brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think…”

Jason finished for him, adding, “They’re overdoing it.” The Kansas City Chiefs star finally admitted:

“They’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure. Especially my situation. … [but] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”

Trying to have fun AND profit off it! Knowing tons of Swifties would be tuning in, NBC went ALL OUT on Sunday! Not only did they show the Grammy winner as much as possible, but they had Taylor-themed promotions, a segment with Carson Daly and The View explaining the sport to her fans, and tons of references to her throughout the night!

It was jam-packed — and it paid off! The NFL has seen record-breaking numbers tune in for the football games the Anti-Hero singer has attended. Per Deadline, there were 29 MILLION viewers at one point on Sunday night, and Jason thinks about 2 million of those were female, saying:

“That’s gotta be an NFL record right there. I think a few of them might have been there for Deadpool [Ryan Reynolds] and, uh, Taylor.”

Even their mom Donna Kelce was a bit more preoccupied with the Midnights artist than her son! After acknowledging she managed to attend both their games on the same day, the Catching Kelce star said, “she’s been on top of the f**king world,” adding:

“I know mom enjoyed it. I shot her a text, I didn’t get a chance to see her, so I shot her a text right after the game on the bus ride to the airport and was like, ‘Hey, mom, sorry I didn’t get to catch you before I left but I hope you enjoyed the game. I appreciate you always trying to make it to both of our games.'”

He continued:

“She also told me thank you because she was in an alternate universe, she was sitting there with Deadpool and Wolverine [Hugh Jackman]. It was a hot ticket, man, you know what I’m saying? That suite was rockin’. They were enjoying themselves. Somebody told me that everybody was enjoying themselves in that suite.”

Then, he clarified that it was Donna who told him that! He noted, “she was like, ‘oh my God, everybody was enjoying themselves.'” Hah! Jason quipped:

“That’s what football’s all about. Hanging out with your friends, having fun, meeting Wolverine, Deadpool, Blake Lively. That’s what this game’s about.”

LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out their full chat (below)!

Reactions? Do U think the NFL is overdoing it, y’all?! Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & SNL/YouTube]