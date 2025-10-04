Kardashian Fans Think THIS New Taylor Swift Song Is Actually About Them! 

Did Taylor Swift write another diss track about the Kardashians? That is what fans believe!

The whole world knows by now the beef between the pop star and Kim Kardashian over that infamous recorded phone call in 2016. Taylor wrote numerous songs about the matter, saying her final piece on the song thanK you aIMee on The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology and squashing their beef for good (except with her ex-husband Kanye West)… or so we thought!

The 35-year-old singer released the track Wi$h Li$t from her new album The Life of a Show Girl on Friday — and fans speculate the Kardashians inspired it! One person posted a screenshot of the lyrics in a Kardashian-dedicated Reddit forum and wrote, “Kardashian Diss Track.” The caption specifically referred to this part in the song that read:

“They want that yacht life, under chopper blades / They want those bright lights and Balenci’ shades / And a fat ass with a baby face / They want it all / And then that video taken off the internet / They want it all.”

We mean, these lyrics could be about Kim and the Kardashian family! The poster added:

“I mean….. lowkey this could be very much about them… thoughts?”

And they aren’t the only ones who think so! One person agreed in the comments, saying:

“I actually thought it was about them too.”

Hmm. A social media user in a Taylor Swift fan group on Facebook also felt the song was low-key “Kim coded,” saying:

“Wi$h Li$t is so Kim coded! Loving the whole album!”

To which someone replied:

“I thought this too!! Glad I’m not the only one.”

OK, we can totally see why some fans think the song is about the Kardashian family, especially given her long, complicated history with Kim and Kanye. However, if you ask us, this track is more about the life she wants with her fiancé, Travis Kelce — which doesn’t include all these luxury things she listed off! She just wants him… and “a couple kids!” And perhaps Tay slipped in a little Kardashian shade in there! LOLz! Who knows! Listen to the whole track (below) if you haven’t yet:

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you feel this song is about the Kardashians? Or is this theory circulating a bit of a reach? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

