Taylor Swift Is DONE Dissing Kim Kardashian -- New Track Was Her 'Final Word' On Feud!

Looks like Kim Kardashian might be getting her wish! Taylor Swift is done talking about her feud with the model from here on out! If you can believe it…

Fans were surprised — though not completely stunned — to see TayTay continue to drag the reality star in her new album The Tortured Poets Department after a years-long feud. Specifically, the songwriter bashed Kimmy Kakes in thanK you aIMe — and she didn’t even bother to try and hide who the song was about. It was literally spelled out in the title! LOLz!

The shady lyrics pinpointed to the rift in several ways, such as Taylor calling the SKIMS founder her high school bully and even laughing about how Kim and Kanye West’s kids will listen to the diss tracks about their momma without realizing.

While Kim has refused to react to the dig so far, it appears this will also be Taylor’s last time bringing up the drama! That’s the claim making the rounds right now, at least! A source told Us Weekly as much on Thursday, insisting:

“Taylor has moved on and is not looking back. The song is her final word.”

Going out on a high note! But do you believe it?? That’s the question…

Also, the confidant added that Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend “has not heard” from the beauty mogul since the song dropped. Hmm, yeah. Not a shocker!

As Perezcious readers know, problems between the former friends date back to 2016 when Kim released a phone call between Taylor and Ye about his infamous song Famous. That phone call was later revealed to be edited to make the You Belong With Me singer look like a liar when claiming she didn’t agree to being called a “bitch” in the lyrics. Even though the truth eventually came out, the whole thing caused Swift to go into hiding after her reputation was ruined. And, yeah, it also inspired her later snake-ridden Reputation era, too!

While much of this controversy is already in the past, Kim and her eldest North West have been flip-flopping on their public support (or lack thereof) for the musician in recent months. So, it’s no surprise that Tay wanted to get one last jab in there! And this song was a perfect way to do it! But do y’all REALLY think she’ll never pull inspiration from this feud in the future?? Is this truly the final word?? Let us know your thoughts (below)!

