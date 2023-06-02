Taylor Swift Basically CONFIRMS Olivia Rodrigo Feud -- By Announcing Sabrina Carpenter Joining The Eras Tour!

Welcome to The Eras Tour… Sabrina Carpenter?!?!

Taylor Swift announced a new round of tour dates on Friday — revealing that she will be heading to eight stops in Latin America with the 24-year-old singer as the opening act. The Cardigan artist wrote on Instagram:

“Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @sabrinacarpenter will be joining us on all of the shows! Visit taylorswift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales. LOTS more international dates to come soon, promise!”

“Sweet angel princess”? Hmm…

Sabrina also celebrated the exciting news on the ‘gram, expressing:

“trying to process this but alas i shant CANT WAIT TO JOIN THE ERAS TOUR IN LATIN AMERICA thank u @taylorswift u the 1 :’) this is a dream come true”

Sounds exciting, right? Some fans must be jumping for joy right now. But there is one person who may be seething over the news. Sabrina’s rival, Olivia Rodrigo!

As you may know, the 20-year-old songstress was once a huge fan of Taylor as a child. And they had even grown close when Olivia began to gain some fame due to her massive hit song Driver’s License. People have continuously seen support each other on social media. Olivia even gushed about the Cats actress in an interview with SiriusXM in 2021:

“She is absolutely the kindest individual in the whole world. Actually last night, like literally like 12 hours ago, I got a package from her with this handwritten note. She gave me this ring because she said she wore one just like it when she wrote Red and she wanted me to have one like it. And like all of this amazing stuff, she’s hand-wrapped these gifts. … I feel so lucky that I just was born at the right time to be able to look up to somebody like her. I think she’s incredible. All of her support and genuine compassion and excitement for me is just been so, so surreal.”

However, their relationship has seemingly soured. It apparently started when Taylor and producer Jack Antonoff received writing credits on Olivia’s song Deja Vu. When The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star was announced as Time Magazine’s Entertainer of the Year, she told the outlet that she was annoyed by people diminishing her talent:

“It was really frustrating to see people discredit and deny my creativity.”

Since then, fans have seen them interact less and less – whether it be in person or on social media. One TikTok user noted that Taylor and Olivia never took a picture together at the 2023 Grammys – but the All Too Well singer did take one with Sabrina:

“But she does take photos with Sabrina Carpenter who’s been publicly referred to as Olivia’s ‘frenemy.’ So all in all, there’s no solid proof that the two are in a feud, but for them to go from being so supportive publicly of each other to nothing, definitely has me curious.”

Obvi that’s such a big deal because of Sabrina and Olivia’s past! The Nonsense artist dated Olivia’s ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett. And we all know how that love triangle debacle went — we got songs from the trio about the situation for months. Heck, it’s what made Olivia a household name!

So now that Sabrina is coming on tour with Taylor? Well, it’s hard NOT to gather there’s some bad blood between her and Olivia!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe the feud rumors? Let us know in the comments below.

