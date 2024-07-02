Taylor Swift Wants To Go To 'As Many Games As Possible' To Support Travis Kelce This NFL Season!

Taylor Swift wants to be there for her man the way he’s been there for her!

As we’ve been reporting, Travis Kelce has been going all out to show his love and support for his girlfriend by making it to as many Eras Tour shows as he can. And Tay wants to return the favor by making the effort to get to his football games when the NFL season begins.

A source for People dished on Tuesday:

“She’s going to try to attend as many games as possible … Football is definitely still [Travis’] priority but so is his relationship. He makes romantic gestures to show he’s thinking of her when they’re apart.”

Of course, The Eras Tour isn’t going to end until December, and the Kansas City Chiefs start playing in September, so there will definitely be some overlap going on there. But after the end of the year when she’s free, we’ll probably be seeing a lot more of her in her WAG era.

And who knows! They had so much fun together during TK’s surprise Eras Tour performance, according to the insider, maybe we’ll see more Tay action surrounding football:

“They loved being on stage together. They have so much fun together, and it just works … They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do, whether it’s with career, family or friends.”

Sweet!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]