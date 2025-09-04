Taylor Swift IS Talking To NFL About Doing Super Bowl -- But They're Also Looking At These 2 Stars!

Taylor Swift fans, get ready. Your Super Bowl dreams may just be coming true!

As football season kicks off, fans can’t help but look forward to who the NFL will announce as this year’s Super Bowl halftime show performer. Swifties have been reading the tea leaves and hunting for easter eggs about her possible involvement. And according to DailyMail.com, the Love Story singer is in active talks! A source told the outlet on Thursday:

“Negotiations are happening with Taylor to potentially do the next Super Bowl.”

OMG!

According to one source, “the NFL would like to make the announcement sometime right before Thanksgiving.” That would surely give fans a LOT to be thankful for this year! LOLz!

Related: Travis Kelce Was Warned Against COMPLETELY Different Vision For Proposal!

The outlet reported a contract will be signed next month and once that’s all firmed up, the NFL will arrange a “commercial and photo shoot to guarantee they have everything in place for the show in February.”

So exciting! However, there’s a MAJOR caveat here. While Tay Tay may be MANY fans’ dream Super Bowl performer, she’s up against two other heavy hitters.

According to the insider, “Jay-Z and Roc Nation have also been looking at making the show a little country by seeing if Post Malone and Jelly Roll would like to do it.”

Oh, whaaaat?!

If you didn’t know, Roc Nation has been producing the Super Bowl Halftime Show since 2020 when they signed a major deal with the NFL. So Jay-Z has a big say in who ultimately takes the stage! But hey, even if the show does end up going to Post Malone and Jelly Roll, maybe Taylor could still come out for a surprise performance of Fortnight with Postie!

However while Jay-Z may have a lot of say off the field, someone ON the field is vying for Taylor: her fiancé Travis Kelce! Per the insider, he’s invested in getting his bride-to-be on the stage as this may be his final season. So imagine how epic it would be if the Kansas City Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl for the fourth year in a row and Taylor sent him off? Chills! As the insider put it, the ultimate “shared memory”!

But if it doesn’t work out, Taylor “would love to do the show a few years from now so Travis can experience it and not be in the locker room if the Chiefs just so happened to be in the game.” The insider added:

“At the end of the day, though she wants to do it eventually, she doesn’t have to do it at all — her career is just fine as it is.”

True that!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Images via MEGA/WENN]