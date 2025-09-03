Travis Kelce Had A COMPLETELY Different Vision For Taylor Swift Proposal -- But Was 'Warned' Against It!

Travis Kelce‘s magical garden proposal to Taylor Swift was perfect, right? Swifties pretty much unanimously agree, and that’s a rare thing! And yet, unbelievably, it almost didn’t happen that way! Trav had other ideas!

On Wednesday’s episode of New Heights, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end addressed the topic everyone’s been dying to hear about. Of course, we’ve gotten the planning deets from various sources, including Ed Kelce! We know Trav got the proposal set up in his back garden while Tay Tay was busy recording her album announcement on the podcast. Genius move, really! But it wasn’t always planned to be a floral festivity, or in the backyard!

The New News of the day was that pal and podcast producer Brandon Borders, known affectionately as “Intern Brandon”, ALSO just got engaged! And he did something special, too! He asked on the water! Well, actually, “in the water”! Literally! Brandon proposed to his fiancée by swimming up to her in the ocean!

OMG! Intern Brandon quipped:

“Travis did it on land. Which is much safer. I did it in the middle of the ocean.”

OK, this is really cute, too! And KillaTrav agreed! In fact, he liked that idea so much he almost implemented it for Taylor. But he was advised against it! He said:

“I got warned! I once thought I would do it on water, but you… you did it.”

Sounds like whoever advised Trav was right on the money. Brandon joked about how hard it was, saying it was “the most athletic” thing he’s ever had to do:

“Holding the ring while kicking your little feet to fight the current. Terrible idea. Don’t recommend it.”

Trav congratulated him on his bravery though, saying he “showed heart”! Ha!

Watch for yourself around the 6:18 mark (below):

The garden proposal went PERFECTLY, so we’re glad to see he stepped back on that swimming idea. Can you imagine him trying to swim over to Taylor while holding the ring? Looking like he did in his GQ photo spread? He probably was hoping an otter would swim up right at that moment, right? LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Where’s the most romantic place YOU’D like to get proposed to? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

