Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Already Thinking About Kids, Says Insider: 'They're Both So Ready'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just got engaged… and they already have babies on the brain??

A source told RadarOnline on Wednesday we shouldn’t be surprised if it happens right away — because the pop star “doesn’t want to wait” to have children! She’s ready! They say Tayvis are on the same page, too — and would “love the baby to follow the wedding as soon as possible”:

“She can’t wait to be a mom and is 100 percent certain Travis will make a wonderful father. She’s both so ready to settle down and finally begin the next chapter of her life with Travis.”

It’s believable, we guess — they definitely have phenomenal parent energy together… But already? They don’t want to spend a couple years just enjoying their amazing life? This insider says so! Hmm.

They also say Taylor isn’t stopping after one child! The source shared that “they’d love a honeymoon baby and would ideally have at least two kids.” That we believe, for sure! Both Tay and Trav have great relationships with their siblings and we can’t imagine they’d want an only child.

Plus, Tay told Marie Claire she wanted a minimum of four children back in 2012, saying:

“I want to wait a while, but the idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent has always been amazing to me.”

However, she started to have second thoughts about motherhood two years later. Tay explained to InStyle:

“I don’t know if I’ll have kids. It’s impossible not to picture certain scenarios and how you would try to convince them that they have a normal life when, inevitably, there will be strange men pointing giant cameras at them from the time they are babies.”

Hmm…

Whether she changed her mind since then, we don’t know. She certainly has a different relationship with the cameras in her Trav era than she did with Joe Alwyn, for instance… This source thinks Taylor and Travis are all on board for children in the future.

As for the soon part? We’re taking all that with a grain of salt! Taylor and Travis haven’t publicly talked about their family plans — and who knows if they ever will! They may choose to keep the matter private and not say anything about it! Just do it or don’t — and that’s totally OK!

But before starting a family, the two are focused on the wedding right now! The source continued:

“Taylor is on cloud nine now – she’s super excited that the pair are so settled in the open. She’s officially going to be Mrs. Kelce. Right now, they’re just basking in the moment. It still feels surreal, but soon enough, they’ll be sitting down with her wedding planner and figuring out the next stage of ceremony options, as well as the actual type of ceremony they want to have.”

For his part, Travis is letting Taylor take the reins on the wedding planning:

“Travis is happy to go with the flow and let Taylor take the lead. He trusts her judgment and just wants her to have the wedding day of her dreams.”

This source predicts they will tie the knot next year:

“The consensus is that they won’t be walking down the aisle until spring at the earliest, because Travis has to focus on football. Easter has been mentioned, but early summer could work just as well and give them more time for planning.”

There’s been a ton of talk about their wedding! Some sources claim the pair aren’t in the planning stages yet, while others say they’re getting ready to get married really soon! So, take this with a grain of salt as well! For now, they are, without a doubt, just enjoying being fiancés! The source concluded:

“This truly is the culmination of a real-life fairy tale for both of them. It’s the happiest chapter of her life by far.”

Aww!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]