TNT PDA! Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are ‘Always Kissing’ & ‘Touching’, Says Pal Erin Andrews!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cannot keep their hands off each other! At least that is what their friend Erin Andrews says!

During an episode of the Calm Down with Erin & Charissa podcast on August 22, the sportscaster opened up about the newly engaged couple’s dynamic, which apparently features A LOT of PDA! And she would know, considering they all hung out together during the off-season! She got a front-row seat to their love story! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

According to Erin, Taylor and Travis are “always kissing” and “touching” each other! She said:

“When they’re around each other, they’re always kissing. They’re always touching. You saw it on the podcast. After hanging out with them, we’re like, ‘Wait! We’re not making out as much as we should!’”

LOLz! Her co-host Charissa Thompson then chimed in, saying the pair “are obsessed with each other.” She continued:

“Every time I leave them, I look at Steven and go, ‘You need to love me more.’ We love our people, but they’re magnets with each other.”

Taylor was not kidding when she sang, “Touch me while your boys play Grand Theft Auto,” in So High School! They’re not afraid to be very affectionate toward each other, even in front of friends! Aww! Listen to the two talk about Taylor and Travis (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/New Heights/YouTube]