Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Developed 'Detailed' Plans To See One Another While She's On Tour!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are determined to see their relationship through, no matter what their careers throw at them!

On Thursday, an insider for US Weekly spilled all the tea on Tay Tay and her new man. And according to them, this is no PR relationship — it’s the real deal! The source told the outlet:

“Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection. They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”

They’ve already made “detailed plans” on how to work through an LDR with both of their busy schedules?? That’s some serious commitment! Take that, Matty Healy…

The 33-year-old is set to restart her Eras Tour with the South American leg this week, which just so happens to be the Kansas City Chiefs‘ bye week — meaning Trav has some time off. Not only that, he previously hinted to big bro Jason Kelce on New Heights that he was planning on going somewhere “warm” and closer to the “equator” to enjoy his vacation.

Warm… close to the equator… Buenos Aires? Where his girlfriend is playing three shows at River Plate Stadium this week? Ha! We definitely see where he’s going with this!

[Image via KSHB 41/The Graham Norton Show/YouTube]