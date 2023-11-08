Did Travis Kelce Hint He WILL Be At One Of Taylor Swift’s South America Shows?!

Taylor Swift is getting back in tour mode — and she may have company!

The Love Story singer is set to hit the ground running with the international leg of her Eras Tour on Thursday in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and it sounds like the Kansas City Chiefs tight end ain’t opposed to joining her.

During a Wednesday episode of his New Heights podcast, the 34-year-old responded to a question his brother Jason asked about whether he has anything that he’s “looking forward to going to” — and Trav teased he’s considering heading somewhere sunny. He said:

“No, not really … I might just say ‘f**k it’ and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

Ooo! Jason asked if he would be heading “someplace south,” and Travis responded:

“Closer to the equator.”

Okayyy, loverboy!!! Watch the full podcast episode (below):

As we said, Taylor is set to hit Argentina on Thursday for her concert tour, so we don’t necessarily think it’s just a coincidence Travis is considering going south as well. As Perezcious readers may recall, a source said this to ET last month about Travis possibly popping up in Argentina to visit Taylor:

“Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her. Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can.”

Soooo yeah. Here we are!! At the end of the way, we guess he didn’t take it personally that she didn’t go to Germany with him!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

